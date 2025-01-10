Winter weather advisory canceled for DC area as light snow falls overnight

A dusting to up to 2 inches of snow could blanket the D.C. region starting Friday night. Here's what you need to know.

A couple inches of snow blanketed the D.C. region overnight. And there could be some slick spots out there. But the National Weather Service canceled its winter weather advisory around 5 a.m.

Here’s what you need to know.

“Areas of light snow will develop from west to east after sunset; a little later around the Metro area,” 7News First Alert Meteorologist Steve Rudin said. It will begin around 10 p.m. Friday.

D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser deployed the city’s snow team on Friday to treat the roadways and begin plowing snow. In a release, she added that the city’s Department of Public Works has been delayed in trash collection services but hopes to resume operations by Monday.

In Virginia, state police have deployed more troopers and recommend avoiding major roadways out of an abundance of caution for the upcoming snow.

Snow will taper off by sunrise, and will leave anything from a “dusting to up 2 inches, with higher amounts farther south toward Richmond,” Rudin said, adding that untreated surfaces could be slick.

After the snow passes, morning clouds will give way to sunshine on Saturday afternoon with highs in the upper 30s to lower 40s.

The warmer 40-degree temperatures will contribute to melting the snow and ice that still cover the roads in some neighborhoods, 7News First Alert Chief Meteorologist Veronica Johnson said.

“So, much of that is going to be melting off the roads,” Johnson said.

Come Sunday, it’ll be all about the sunshine, with highs staying in the lower to mid-30s.

SATURDAY:

Decreasing clouds

Highs: 34-38

Wind Chill: 20s

Winds: Northwest 5-15 mph

About an inch or two of snow after the overnight weather-maker moved through the area. Watch for slick spots on the roads this morning, snow will melt later in the day under the sunshine and temperatures above freezing.

SATURDAY NIGHT:

Clear skies

Lows: 15-25

Wind Chill: 10s

Winds: West 5-10 mph

Plan for a very cold night with temperatures in the teens and 20s.

SUNDAY:

Sunny

Highs: 36-40

Wind Chill: 30s

Winds: West 5-10 mph

Quiet weather conditions throughout the day with temperatures near 40 degrees.

MONDAY:

Mostly sunny

Highs: 38-42

Wind Chill: 30s

Winds: West 5 mph

Temperatures closer to average in the low 40s under mostly sunny skies.

TUESDAY:

Blustery

Highs: 25-30

Wind Chill: 10s & 20s

Winds: Northwest 10-20 mph

A dry cold front moves through with even colder air. Very little moisture will be available for this front to produce any snow, except for a few flurries. Blustery conditions will be the case throughout the day.

Current conditions

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2025 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.