DC area now hit with rain along with heat advisory on 4th of July

Rain is starting to move into the D.C. region this hot and humid Fourth of July with some possible thunderstorms later on, possibly impacting outdoor activities. Here’s what you need to know.

Showers and thunderstorms will continue to develop into the late afternoon hours but, according to 7News First Alert Meteorologist Jordan Evans, will fall apart by sunset in time for the firework displays.

A heat advisory is still in effect until 8 p.m. across the D.C. area. There will be another heat advisory on Friday as temperatures will be in the mid- to upper 90s.

Earlier in the day, there was poor air quality in some places as Northern Virginia and D.C. are under a Code Orange air quality alert, according to The Metropolitan Washington Council of Governments, while Maryland is only facing moderate air quality.

The National Weather Service has a heat advisory in effect until 8 p.m. across the D.C. area. It also warned that severe thunderstorms are possible in the afternoon, with damaging winds.

Thursday’s air quality alert could affect sensitive groups, according to 7News First Alert Chief Meteorologist Veronica Johnson.

“It’s code orange, which is unhealthy for sensitive groups,” Johnson said. “If you suffer from lung or heart issues, limit your time outdoors for today.”

The Metropolitan Washington Council of Governments says those sensitive groups also include the elderly, people with asthma, pregnant people and children.

The poor air quality is due to particle pollutions, which the nonprofit Clean Air Partners says often occurs when fireworks meet hot weather.

D.C.’s Department of Energy and Environment says that temporary air pollution levels spike around Independence Day and recommend that sensitive groups limit their time outside before and during fireworks shows. The department also recommends wearing an N95 or K-N95 mask to limit exposure to pollution.

“The other thing folks, it’s going to be hot and humid,” Johnson also warned.

The D.C. area is feeling the heat of summer, as Fourth of July high temperatures could reach the low to mid-90s and heat indexes possibly over 100.

That warm front also brings the risk of strong to severe thunderstorms in the afternoon. The National Weather Service said that some of the storms could produce strong, gusty winds, lightning and heavy rain.

“The Storm Prediction Center has us in that Level 1 marginal risk category,” 7News First Alert Meteorologist Eileen Whelan said. “So one or two storms are capable of producing damaging winds in excess of 60 miles per hour.”

Most storms should wrap up by 9 p.m. tonight, before fireworks displays take place across the D.C. area. The NWS said special marine warnings could possibly go into effect too, with those winds and storms impacting local waters.

Hot and humid conditions continue throughout the weekend, with a chance of storms revisiting the D.C. area.

“We are gonna be hot and humid Friday and Saturday with afternoon rain chances,” Whelan said. “Dry on Sunday with highs in the low 90s.”

The heat advisory will be back in place on Friday from noon to 8 p.m. as well.

Current weather:

Forecast:

FOURTH OF JULY

HEAT ADVISORY, STORM ALERT, AIR QUALITY ALERT

Partly cloudy

Risk of showers, storms

Highs: 90-95

Heat Index: near 100-105

Winds: Southwest 5-10 mph

Plan for a typical hot and humid 4th of July with a chance for mother nature’s fireworks this afternoon. A heat advisory begins at noon and will last until 8 p.m. Highs for the day will reach the low 90s with feels like temperatures near 100 degrees. A passing shower is possible this morning, but more widely scattered showers and thunderstorms are likely during the afternoon and evening, some with pockets of moderate to heavy rain. One or two storms could reach severe limits with damaging winds, so have a way to get alerts later today. If thunder roars, head indoors. Fortunately, most of the rain and storm activity should be over by the time the fireworks go off in the 9 p.m. hour.

THURSDAY NIGHT

Mostly cloudy

Lows: 75-80

Winds: Southwest 5 mph

It will be a warm and muggy night with lows in the 70s.

FRIDAY

HEAT ALERT

Partly sunny

PM storms

Highs: 93-97

Heat Index: 100-105

Winds: Southwest 5-10 mph

Plan for an even hotter and more humid day to round out the week. High temperatures will soar into the mid-90s, but with the humidity, feels-like temperatures will near 105 degrees. Additional chance for showers and storms are possible during the afternoon and early evening hours.

SATURDAY

Partly sunny

Highs: 92-96

Winds: Southwest 5-10 mph

It will be another very hot and very humid day with feels like temperatures nearing 105 during the afternoon. An isolated shower or storm is possible.

SUNDAY

Partly to mostly sunny

Highs: 90-95

Winds: Northwest 5-10 mph

A drop in humidity is expected to round out the weekend, which will be a welcome change. It will still be hot with afternoon highs in the low to mid 90s.

