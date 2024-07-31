Severe storms roll through before oppressive heat makes comeback to DC region

After the fourth hottest July on record comes to a close, the D.C. region will be entering its fifth heat wave of the year with the potential to last a week at or above 90 degrees. Here's what you need to know heading into the first week of August.

Listen live to WTOP for traffic and weather updates on the 8s.

After the fourth hottest July on record comes to a close, the D.C. region will be entering its fifth heat wave of the year with the potential to last a week at or above 90 degrees. But not before severe storms began rolling through. Here’s what you need to know.

Storms rolled through the area Wednesday afternoon prompting a severe thunderstorm warning for D.C. and the parts of Maryland and Northern Virginia.

The National Weather Service said “damaging wind gusts as the primary threat,” while nearly half-an-inch of rain is expected to blanket the area until 6 p.m. Wednesday.

The hottest parts of the week will be Thursday and Friday, with soaring temperatures nearing the century mark.

Over the past two weeks, the D.C. area has felt relief from the oppressive heat. But it returned Wednesday, with temperatures creeping toward the triple digits, highs around 97 and feels-like temperatures sitting right around 100.

Thursday’s highs will sit in the upper 90s, with uncomfortable heat index values from 97-103 degrees and some isolated showers and storms.

The 7News First Alert Weather Center has put a heat alert in effect for the afternoon. The NWS has also issued a Heat Advisory for Thursday from noon to 8 p.m. for the entire area.

Friday will be even hotter, with the high at 98 and feels-like temperatures between 100 to 105 degrees. The 7News First Alert Weather Center heat alert continues.

“Strong to severe thunderstorms may be possible on Friday and Saturday during the afternoon and evening hours,” the NWS forecast.

The weekend, while more tolerable, will still be uncomfortable, with temperatures staying in the 90s and a heat index value over 100 degrees Saturday.

The D.C. area has already seen 35 days at or above 90 degrees, almost reaching the annual average, which is 40. Last year through July 31, there were 19 days at or over 90 degrees, and for the whole year there were 32.

Current weather

Forecast:

WEDNESDAY: Scattered clouds, isolated showers and storms

Highs: 92-97

Feels Like: 96-100

Winds: West 5-10 mph

Higher heat builds for the middle of the week with highs in the low to mid 90s. Humidity values will drop off a bit, but still plan for feels-like temperatures to be around 100 degrees. A stray shower or storm bubbled up during the afternoon or evening, but a much higher chance your neighborhood will remain dry.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Passing clouds

Lows: 70-80

Winds: Light and variable

A very mild overnight forecast with lows in the 80s around D.C. and in the 70s in the suburbs.

THURSDAY: HEAT ALERT

Partly cloudy, isolated showers and storms

Highs: 93-97

Feels Like: 97-103

Winds: Southwest 5-10 mph

The month of August will start off very hot with highs well into the 90s. Heat index values will approach 105 degrees, so the National Weather Service may issue heat related alerts. First Alert Weather is on HEAT ALERT for the afternoon.

FRIDAY: HEAT ALERT

Partly cloudy, scattered storms

Highs: 94-98

Feels Like: 100-105

Winds: Southwest 5-10 mph

We’ll round out the week with heat index values, once again, around 105 degrees. Scattered showers and storms are possible during the afternoon and evening hours. First Alert Weather HEAT ALERT continues.

FIRST WEEKEND OF AUGUST: Plan for a hot and humid weekend. High temperatures will reach the mid 90s on Saturday and low 90s on Sunday. At this point, Saturday looks like it will feel the hottest with heat index values over 100 degrees. Scattered showers and storms are possible both days during the afternoon and evening hours.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2024 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.