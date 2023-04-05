Hail, wind and lightning to threaten the DC region on Thursday

Wednesday's record warmth gives way to a very mild, but somewhat muggy overnight, ahead of the next weather maker on Thursday.

Strong to severe storms could impact the D.C. area on Thursday with potential gusty winds, hail and lightning. Here’s what you need to know to prepare.

The extent of anything more severe than wind, hail and lightning is uncertain at this time, according to 7News First Alert meteorologist Steve Rudin.

“With the front moving to the east during the late afternoon and early evening, the greatest risk will be experienced during these times” on Thursday, Rudin said.

The National Weather Service predict showers and possibly a thunderstorm mainly after 2 p.m. With southwest wind between 9 mph to 13 mph, and gusts as high as 20 mph. There is a 100% chance of precipitation with rainfall amounts between a tenth and a quarter of an inch.

Showers will likely linger Thursday night and early Friday.

Showers and thunderstorms are also possible between 8 p.m. Thursday and 2 a.m. Friday, with mainly light showers afterward.

Friday will feel noticeably different, with lower humidity and cooler temperatures in the 60s.

The upcoming weekend is forecast to be dry. Saturday will be cool with clouds and highs in the upper 50s.

Easter Sunday is trending sunny and pleasant, with daytime highs in the 60s, Rudin said following a chilly morning. Another warming trend is expected next week.

Forecast:

Thursday: Cold front with afternoon showers and storms. Winds: Southwest 10-20 mph. Highs in the upper 70s to low 80s.

Friday: Possible isolated showers. Winds: Northwest 10-15 mph. Highs in the low to mid-60s.

Saturday: Mostly cloudy. Winds: Northwest 5-10 mph. Highs in the low to mid-50s.

Sunday: Sunny and pleasant with daytime readings in the 60s.

Current conditions: