Hot, humid weather will lead to stormy day in DC area

Expect a hot, humid day Tuesday, with temperatures feeling close to 100, before showers and thunderstorms develop.

“It’s beautiful right now and we’re going to have nice weather throughout the early afternoon,” Storm Team 4 meteorologist Lauryn Ricketts said just before 9 a.m.

But Ricketts warned that humidity is increasing “moment by moment,” and that showers and thunderstorms are due to arrive in the D.C. area around 4 p.m. and last until midnight.

“Strong-to-severe damaging winds” are the primary threat, along with possible hail and “a little, brief tornado,” she added.

Meanwhile, a Flash Flood Watch is in effect for the greater D.C. area from 4 p.m. to midnight following Saturday’s strong downpour, according to the National Weather Service.

A Flash Flood Watch is in effect late this afternoon through midnight tonight to account for increased rainfall amounts in and around the DC/Baltimore metropolitan areas. pic.twitter.com/2jotb79sJV — NWS Baltimore-Washington (@NWS_BaltWash) July 12, 2022



“If you got a lot of rain last Saturday and had some flooding last Saturday, you’re likely going to see some isolated flooding occur if you do get rained on again,” Ricketts warned.

She anticipated a calmer forecast for Wednesday and Thursday, with temperatures in the upper 80s. Scattered showers and thunderstorms will return by Friday and might last through the weekend.

Forecast

TUESDAY: Mostly to partly sunny. Hot and humid in the afternoon with scattered thunderstorms. Storms could be severe between 4 and 9 p.m. Highs in the in upper 80s to low 90s.

TUESDAY NIGHT: Storms continue before clearing. Warm, muggy. Lows in the upper 60s to mid-70s.

WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny with clouds and lower humidity. Chance of an afternoon storm, mainly south. Highs in the mid-80s to low 90s.

THURSDAY: Partly sunny and not too humid, with an isolated shower possible. Highs in the mid- to upper 80s.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy with an isolated shower or storm. Highs in the low to mid-80s.