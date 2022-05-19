Heat wave targets DC region. Could records be broken?

Mother Nature is turning up the heat across D.C., Maryland and Virginia, and it will feel like summer right through the weekend, with temperatures 12 to 18 degrees above normal.

“We’re going to see some record-high temperatures fall Saturday afternoon,” said Storm Team4 meteorologist Mike Stinneford.

The temperatures will gradually get hotter over the coming days.

Skies will be partly to mostly sunny on Thursday and it will be warmer with highs in the low- to mid 80s.

While temperatures will dip as low as the upper 50s Thursday night, they could jolt as high as the lower 90s on Friday, with highs well into the 90s on Saturday, Stinneford said.

The National Weather Service forecasts high temperatures on Friday and Saturday to be 12 to 18 degrees above normal.

Dry weather will continue through the remainder of the day with low humidity on tap. Even further cooling is expected tomorrow ahead of the first bout of 90 degree days set for Fri & Sat. Check back at https://t.co/t54l4F2YTW for the latest forecast! #MDwx #VAwx #DCwx #WVwx pic.twitter.com/UegiHZBLQP — NWS Baltimore-Washington (@NWS_BaltWash) May 17, 2022

So what are the highs for the region?

May 20

D.C. area — 96 degrees, set in 1996

Baltimore — 95 degrees, set in 1962

Dulles — 93 degrees, set in 1996

May 21

D.C. area — 95 degrees, set in 1934

Baltimore — 96 degrees, set in 1934

Dulles — 92 degrees, set in 1996

May 22

D.C. area — 96 degrees, set in 1941

Baltimore — 98 degrees, set in 1941

Dulles — 89 degrees, set in 2021

Stinneford said the heat and humidity will continue into Sunday, before showers and thunderstorms develop ahead of a cold front.

Monday should be “cooler, but unsettled,” Stinneford said.

Forecast

THURSDAY: Showers ending in the morning. Partly to mostly sunny in the afternoon. Warmer. Highs in the low to mid 80s.

THURSDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy and hot. Highs in the upper 80s to lower 90s.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy, hot and humid. Highs in the mid to upper 90s.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy and hot. Chance of afternoon and evening thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s to lower 90s.

MONDAY: Showers, much cooler. Highs in the lower 70s.

