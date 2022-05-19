RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live updates | Red Cross registers hundreds of Ukrainian POWs | Intel shows Russians fear abuse will backfire | Bodycam shows firsthand horror | Hope for Ukraine grain deal
Home » Weather News » Heat wave targets DC…

Heat wave targets DC region. Could records be broken?

Matt Small | msmall@wtop.com

May 19, 2022, 9:14 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Mother Nature is turning up the heat across D.C., Maryland and Virginia, and it will feel like summer right through the weekend, with temperatures 12 to 18 degrees above normal.

“We’re going to see some record-high temperatures fall Saturday afternoon,” said Storm Team4 meteorologist Mike Stinneford.

The temperatures will gradually get hotter over the coming days.

Skies will be partly to mostly sunny on Thursday and it will be warmer with highs in the low- to mid 80s.

While temperatures will dip as low as the upper 50s Thursday night, they could jolt as high as the lower 90s on Friday, with highs well into the 90s on Saturday, Stinneford said.

The National Weather Service forecasts high temperatures on Friday and Saturday to be 12 to 18 degrees above normal.

So what are the highs for the region?

May 20

  • D.C. area — 96 degrees, set in 1996
  • Baltimore — 95 degrees, set in 1962
  • Dulles — 93 degrees, set in 1996

May 21

  • D.C. area — 95 degrees, set in 1934
  • Baltimore — 96 degrees, set in 1934
  • Dulles — 92 degrees, set in 1996

May 22

  • D.C. area — 96 degrees, set in 1941
  • Baltimore — 98 degrees, set in 1941
  • Dulles — 89 degrees, set in 2021

Stinneford said the heat and humidity will continue into Sunday, before showers and thunderstorms develop ahead of a cold front.

Monday should be “cooler, but unsettled,” Stinneford said.

Forecast

THURSDAY: Showers ending in the morning. Partly to mostly sunny in the afternoon. Warmer. Highs in the low to mid 80s.

THURSDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy and hot. Highs in the upper 80s to lower 90s.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy, hot and humid. Highs in the mid to upper 90s.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy and hot. Chance of afternoon and evening thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s to lower 90s.

MONDAY: Showers, much cooler. Highs in the lower 70s.

Radar

Matt Small

Matt joined WTOP News at the start of 2020, after contributing to Washington’s top news outlet as an Associated Press journalist for nearly 18 years.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Latest News | Local News | Weather News

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow WTOP on Twitter and Instagram to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2022 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

CISA issues rare emergency directive as ‘critical’ cyber vulnerabilities emerge

Air Force awards largest ever military construction contract for F-35 facilities at Tyndall

Agencies saved about half a trillion dollars via GAO recommendations over a decade

Sailors facing long wait times for mental health assistance

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up