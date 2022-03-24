Morning fog, rain continues across DC area

The region begins Thursday with areas of fog, plus a second day of rainy and wet conditions, bringing in cooler temperatures and possible flooding. Here's what you need to know.

The D.C. region begins Thursday with areas of fog, plus a second day of rainy and wet conditions, bringing in cooler temperatures and possible flooding.

The National Weather Service reported “quite foggy” conditions across the D.C. region, particularly in Virginia’s Shenandoah Valley, as of 4:30 a.m.

It said the fog is expected to dissipate “shortly after sunrise” as temperatures rise.

In the wake of the early night rainfall, conditions have turned quite foggy across the region, particularly the Shenandoah Valley. Here are recent traffic cams (430 AM). Expect the fog to dissipate shortly after sunrise with a warm day ahead! #MDwx #VAwx #DCwx #WVwx pic.twitter.com/OvuDYSiWOG — NWS Baltimore-Washington (@NWS_BaltWash) March 24, 2022

The National Weather Service had issued a flood watch for large portions of the D.C. region just before midnight Wednesday until 6 a.m. Thursday, as rainfall rates were expected to reach 1-2 inches. However, the threat of heavy rainfall moved east of the region, causing the watch to be canceled before 2:30 a.m.

At least part of Thursday will be dry, with high temperatures approaching 70, according to Storm Team4 meteorologist Mike Stinneford.

He said to expect a cool front to push through the region tonight, taking any showers with it before midnight.

Stinneford said Friday will begin with breezy, cool conditions along with temperatures in the 50s to lower 60s.

Clouds are due to increase on Saturday, leading to a blustery and cold Sunday with temperatures “struggling to get out of the 40s.”

He said both Sunday and Monday nights bring a risk of frost and freezing temperatures.

Forecast:

THURSDAY: Areas of morning fog. Passing showers, with a risk of thunderstorms. Warmer. Highs in the mid 60s to low 70s.

THURSDAY NIGHT: Showers ending before midnight. Lows in the 40s to around 50.

FRIDAY: A mix of clouds and sunshine. Breezy. Highs in the lower 60s.

SATURDAY: Becoming cloudy with afternoon showers. Highs in the low to mid 50s.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy, blustery and chilly. Highs in the mid 40s to low 50s.

WTOP’s Jose Umana and Ivy Lyons contributed to this report.