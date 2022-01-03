Snow totals: How much snow fell across the region and who got the most?

The D.C. got a proper winter wallop. So how much snow fell across the region? By one measure, the region saw record-setting amounts of snow. All three major airports in the area set new daily records — meaning the most snow recorded on this specific date.

The good news? The forecasts were right on target, and the D.C. region was hit with a big winter storm. The bad news (if you don’t like snow or were stuck in treacherous road conditions)? The meteorologists were right on target.

Here’s a look at snow totals from Monday from unofficial observations by trained spotters, National Weather Service employees and media reports compiled by the weather service, along with the time the measurement was taken.

D.C.

8.5 inches (1 p.m.)

Maryland

Anne Arundel County

Churchton — 12.5 inches (2 p.m.)

Birdsville — 11 inches (2:33 p.m.)

Odenton — 10.8 inches (1:30 p.m.)

BWI Marshall International Airport — 6.8 inches (1 p.m.)

Baltimore

Edgemere — 7.9 inches (12:51 p.m.)

Catonsville (Baltimore City) — 5 inches (1:38 p.m.)

White Marsh — 4.5 inches (12 p.m.)

Perry Hall — 3 inches ( 1:30 p.m.)

Calvert County

Huntington — 15.5 inches (2:15 p.m.)

Dunkirk — 13 inches (1:40 p.m.)

Prince Frederick — 9.3 inches (3 p.m.)

Charles County

Waldorf — 13.5 inches (1:15 p.m.)

St. Charles — 10.5 inches (11 a.m.)

La Plata — 10.2 inches (11:33 a.m.)

Dentsville — 10 inches ( 1:25 p.m.)

Howard County

Savage — 6.9 inches (1:15 p.m.)

Columbia — 6.5 inches (12 p.m.)

Elkridge — 6.3 inches (12:45 p.m.)

Columbia — 4.5 inches (12:30 p.m.)

Ellicott City — 3 inches (12:50 p.m.)

Montgomery County

Somerset — 8.5 inches (12 p.m.)

Langley Park — 7.6 inches (12:25 p.m.)

Glenmont — 6.5 inches (1:30 p.m.)

Wheaton — 6 inches (1 p.m.)

Potomac — 4.2 inches (1 p.m.)

Gaithersburg — 3.5 inches (12:22 p.m.)

Prince George’s County

Marlton — 11.5 inches (1 p.m.)

Capitol Heights — 11.5 inches (1 p.m.)

Cheverly — 9.5 inches (1:35 p.m.)

Virginia

Arlington County

Bailey’s Crossroads — 9.2 inches (1:10 p.m.)

Reagan National Airport — 6.7 inches (1 p.m.)

Alexandria City

Lincolnia — 10 inches (12:45 p.m.)

Fredericksburg City

Fredericksburg — 14.1 inches (1:45 p.m.)

Fairfax County

Franconia — 11.8 inches (2 p.m.)

Annandale — 10.5 inches (12 p.m.)

Centreville — 7.2 inches (12:40 p.m.)

Herndon — 5.9 inches (1 p.m.)

Fauquier County

Greenwich — 8 inches (12 p.m.)

Opal — 7.5 inches (3:27 p.m.)

Loudoun County

Ashburn — 4 inches (12 p.m.)

Dulles International Airport — 3.9 inches (1 p.m.)

Prince William County

Dale City — 12 inches (1:05 p.m.)

Dumfries — 12 inches (1:19 p.m.)

Manassas — 10.5 inches (1 p.m.)

Gainesville — 6.8 inches (2:45 p.m.)

