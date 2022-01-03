Snow totals: How much snow fell across the region and who got the most?

The good news? The forecasts were right on target, and the D.C. region was hit with a big winter storm. The bad news (if you don’t like snow or were stuck in treacherous road conditions)? The meteorologists were right on target.
The D.C. region got a proper winter wallop. So how much snow fell across the region? By one measure, the region saw record-setting amounts of snow. All three major airports in the area set new daily records — meaning the most snow recorded on this specific date.
Here’s a look at snow totals from Monday from unofficial observations by trained spotters, National Weather Service employees and media reports compiled by the weather service, along with the time the measurement was taken.
D.C.
- 8.5 inches (1 p.m.)
Maryland
Anne Arundel County
- Churchton — 12.5 inches (2 p.m.)
- Birdsville — 11 inches (2:33 p.m.)
- Odenton — 10.8 inches (1:30 p.m.)
- BWI Marshall International Airport — 6.8 inches (1 p.m.)
Baltimore
- Edgemere — 7.9 inches (12:51 p.m.)
- Catonsville (Baltimore City) — 5 inches (1:38 p.m.)
- White Marsh — 4.5 inches (12 p.m.)
- Perry Hall — 3 inches ( 1:30 p.m.)
Calvert County
- Huntington — 15.5 inches (2:15 p.m.)
- Dunkirk — 13 inches (1:40 p.m.)
- Prince Frederick — 9.3 inches (3 p.m.)
Charles County
- Waldorf — 13.5 inches (1:15 p.m.)
- St. Charles — 10.5 inches (11 a.m.)
- La Plata — 10.2 inches (11:33 a.m.)
- Dentsville — 10 inches ( 1:25 p.m.)
Howard County
- Savage — 6.9 inches (1:15 p.m.)
- Columbia — 6.5 inches (12 p.m.)
- Elkridge — 6.3 inches (12:45 p.m.)
- Columbia — 4.5 inches (12:30 p.m.)
- Ellicott City — 3 inches (12:50 p.m.)
Montgomery County
- Somerset — 8.5 inches (12 p.m.)
- Langley Park — 7.6 inches (12:25 p.m.)
- Glenmont — 6.5 inches (1:30 p.m.)
- Wheaton — 6 inches (1 p.m.)
- Potomac — 4.2 inches (1 p.m.)
- Gaithersburg — 3.5 inches (12:22 p.m.)
Prince George’s County
- Marlton — 11.5 inches (1 p.m.)
- Capitol Heights — 11.5 inches (1 p.m.)
- Cheverly — 9.5 inches (1:35 p.m.)
Virginia
Arlington County
- Bailey’s Crossroads — 9.2 inches (1:10 p.m.)
- Reagan National Airport — 6.7 inches (1 p.m.)
Alexandria City
- Lincolnia — 10 inches (12:45 p.m.)
Fredericksburg City
- Fredericksburg — 14.1 inches (1:45 p.m.)
Fairfax County
- Franconia — 11.8 inches (2 p.m.)
- Annandale — 10.5 inches (12 p.m.)
- Centreville — 7.2 inches (12:40 p.m.)
- Herndon — 5.9 inches (1 p.m.)
Fauquier County
- Greenwich — 8 inches (12 p.m.)
- Opal — 7.5 inches (3:27 p.m.)
Loudoun County
- Ashburn — 4 inches (12 p.m.)
- Dulles International Airport — 3.9 inches (1 p.m.)
Prince William County
- Dale City — 12 inches (1:05 p.m.)
- Dumfries — 12 inches (1:19 p.m.)
- Manassas — 10.5 inches (1 p.m.)
- Gainesville — 6.8 inches (2:45 p.m.)
Stafford County
- Glendie — 14.6 inches (1:40 p.m.)
- Holly Corner — 14.5 inches (1:15 p.m.)
- Brookfield — 12 inches (3:12 p.m.)