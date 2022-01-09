Parts of Maryland, Virginia under Winter Weather Advisory for freezing rain

"Difficult travel conditions are possible," the weather service said. "The cold conditions leading up to this event may make it a dangerous situation for anyone traveling during this time, especially for locations near the Mason-Dixon Line where the highest ice accumulation is most likely."

A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for freezing rain in portions of central and northern Maryland, and parts of Northern Virginia, until noon Sunday.

is in effect for freezing rain in portions of central and northern Maryland, and parts of Northern Virginia, until noon Sunday. Totals : Ice accumulation up to a tenth of an inch.

: Ice accumulation up to a tenth of an inch. Black ice will make travel dangerous for morning drivers, especially near the Maryland-Pennsylvania state line.

Scattered power outages are possible.

There won’t be snow, but there will be ice: A bout of freezing rain promises slick road conditions for some of the D.C. region’s Sunday morning commuters.

Temperatures will be frigid enough ahead of an oncoming front for morning rainfall to freeze on contact, before changing to plain rain as the day goes on. In a Winter Weather Advisory for parts of Northern Virginia and Maryland, including Baltimore, the National Weather Service said ice forecasts for up to a tenth of an inch on outdoor surfaces will make driving conditions hazardous and bring a risk of power outages through noon.

“Difficult travel conditions are possible,” the weather service said. “The cold conditions leading up to this event may make it a dangerous situation for anyone traveling during this time, especially for locations near the Mason-Dixon Line where the highest ice accumulation is most likely.”

Slow down and leave plenty of stopping distance if you must be out on the roads Sunday morning. Beware of black ice on road surfaces, especially on bridges, ramps and overpasses. Use caution on steps, sidewalks and driveways.

Rain overspreading an approaching front will run into cold temperatures lingering at the surface from overnight, before a surge of warmer air brings a change to all rain for the rest of the afternoon — though the exact timing of that transition is still uncertain. Residents of Northern Maryland will see the most ice accumulation, with the potential for a more significant icing event over the state line into central Pennsylvania.

“It will not take much freezing rain to cause dangerous conditions since the air mass has been cold leading up to this,” the weather service said in its Sunday forecast discussion. “The main question will be the exact timing of the precipitation along with how long the low-level cold air will hang on.”

Regardless, Sunday’s weather will remain dreary. Everyone will be under plain rain by mid to late afternoon, before precipitation tapers off northwest to southeast around nightfall. Higher elevations along the Blue Ridge could see a quick snow shower late Sunday as temperatures plunge into the 20s behind the cold front, but the night will stay dry and blustery for most.

Sunday’s weather ushers in a bitterly cold week: The onset of high pressure and strong northwesterly winds will keep temperatures from breaking out of the 20s on Tuesday, with wind chills in the upper teens.

Sunday: A chance of freezing rain early, changing to all rain after noon. Highs in the low to mid 40s.

Sunday night: Rain clears by midnight. Mostly cloudy, frigid and blustery, with lows in the mid 20s.

Monday: Mostly sunny, breezy and cold. Highs around 40 with wind chills in the 20s.

Tuesday: Bitterly cold and windy. Highs in the mid to upper 20s with wind chills in the upper teens.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny. Highs near 40.

Thursday: Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

