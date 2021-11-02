Are you ready for the first freeze of the season?

The National Weather Service issued the D.C. area its first overnight freeze warning of the season, which is currently in effect from 2 a.m. till 10 a.m. Wednesday morning.

The National Weather Service issued the D.C. area its first overnight freeze warning of the season, which is currently in effect from 2 a.m. until 10 a.m. Wednesday morning. During that time, sub-freezing temperatures as low as 29 degrees Fahrenheit are expected for:

D.C.; In Maryland, Cecil, Southern Baltimore, Central and Southeast Montgomery, Central and Southeast Howard and Southeast Harford counties. In Virginia, Prince William/Manassas/Manassas Park, Fairfax and Stafford counties.

In addition, there is a frost advisory for west of I-95 in Maryland.

Light rain continues through this afternoon and is expected to taper off by this evening. Near to below freezing temperatures are expected late this evening into tomorrow morning. Freeze warnings and frost advisories have been issued for areas along and between I-81 and I-95. pic.twitter.com/j8emWWsa1v — NWS Baltimore-Washington (@NWS_BaltWash) November 2, 2021

Though the D.C. area is no stranger to freezing temperatures in late fall and winter, the first dip into this range can catch people by surprise and, if unprepared, cause some problems. Here are a few tips to prepare for the first freeze.

Protect the plants

Freezing conditions — even a light frost — can kill outdoor plants and crops. The Old Farmer’s Almanac has the following advice:

Lightly water the soil. Water holds heat better than dry soil and protects roots. Avoid soaking the ground, as that can cause freezing.

Cover sensitive flowers and vegetables on frosty or freezing nights.

Mulching your garden with straw, pine needles and wood chips can preserve heat and prevent frost.

Bring any houseplants or sensitive outdoor plants indoors before the first frost occurs.

Protect the pipes

Water expands when frozen. As such, pipes large and small are at risk of freezing or bursting if the temperature drops and they are full. To prevent this:

Wrap, drain or set up a slow drip for pipes exposed to freezing temperatures.

Drain and shutoff any outdoor sprinkler system.

Cover any above ground pipes outdoors.

Protect your car

Believe it or not, AAA says it responds to more calls for damage to cars because of freezing temperatures than they do for heavy snowstorms. Though most vehicles can handle cold weather, there are a few basic — and quick — maintenance steps to prepare your car for freezing temps.

Check and charge your battery . Freezing weather can negatively affect your car battery’s ability to keep its charge and start the car. Don’t wait until you’re stranded in a mall parking lot. Have a technician make sure your battery and charging system are ready for the winter.

. Freezing weather can negatively affect your car battery’s ability to keep its charge and start the car. Don’t wait until you’re stranded in a mall parking lot. Have a technician make sure your battery and charging system are ready for the winter. Check the tire treads . Your tire traction is essential to handling icy and slippery conditions. A quick way to change your tread is to take a U.S. quarter and slip it into a tread groove with the top of Washington’s head facing down. If you can see the top of Washington’s head, it’s time to start shopping for new tires.

. Your tire traction is essential to handling icy and slippery conditions. A quick way to change your tread is to take a U.S. quarter and slip it into a tread groove with the top of Washington’s head facing down. If you can see the top of Washington’s head, it’s time to start shopping for new tires. Check your tire pressure . Cold weather causes air pressure to drop — typically 1 PSI for every 10 degrees Fahrenheit. Any time the temperature changes, double check your tire pressure to make sure PSI is within the manufacturer’s recommended range.

. Cold weather causes air pressure to drop — typically 1 PSI for every 10 degrees Fahrenheit. Any time the temperature changes, double check your tire pressure to make sure PSI is within the manufacturer’s recommended range. Check and/or replace wiper blades . If wiper blades fail or wear down, it can leave gaps where ice and slush can build up and hurt visibility. Run a test and replace the blades before the first ice storm arrives.

. If wiper blades fail or wear down, it can leave gaps where ice and slush can build up and hurt visibility. Run a test and replace the blades before the first ice storm arrives. Check and replenish coolant and washer fluid . In addition to keeping the windshield clean and the engine from overheating, washer fluid and coolant also have antifreeze components for cold weather use. As winter approaches, check the levels and top off if needed.

. In addition to keeping the windshield clean and the engine from overheating, washer fluid and coolant also have antifreeze components for cold weather use. As winter approaches, check the levels and top off if needed. Prepare a safety kit. AAA recommends having a safety kit in your car in case of accidents, or emergencies such as being stranded on the side of the road. Among other things, the kit should include jumper cables, a de-icer agent in case windows freeze, a flashlight, a shovel and blankets.

Forecast:

Tuesday afternoon : Cloudy, light showers, cold. Temps: mid 40s to about 50.

: Cloudy, light showers, cold. Temps: mid 40s to about 50. Tuesday night : Very cold. Freeze warnings and frost advisories west of Interstate 95. Temps: 30s with some areas reaching 20s.

: Very cold. Freeze warnings and frost advisories west of Interstate 95. Temps: 30s with some areas reaching 20s. Wednesday: Sunny and cool. Temps: low 50s.

Sunny and cool. Temps: low 50s. Thursday : Partly cloudy, chilly. Temps: around 50.

: Partly cloudy, chilly. Temps: around 50. Friday: Partly cloudy. Temps: low to mid 50s.

Current conditions:

The Associated Press contributed to this story.