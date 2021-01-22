After a warmer-than-average winter, it turns really cold this weekend

The coldest weekend of the winter arrives this weekend as a cold front sweeps in. Wind chills will make it feel like it is in the single digits and teens on Saturday.

A really cold weekend is ahead and there’s a chance for some snow early next week, but the year so far has been off to a relatively warm start.

Storm Team 4 meteorologist Chuck Bell said the region has experienced some mild winter weather so far, with Jan. 21 marking 25 straight days of higher-than-average weather.

Temperatures reached 55 degrees on Thursday.

The year so far has been 4.2 degrees higher than average, though that is a few degrees cooler than last year at this time, which was 6.4 degrees higher than average.

But all that is about to come to an end this weekend, as the region experiences this winter’s coldest winter so far. And a chance for snow pops up early next week.

That snow will likely take the form of the dreaded “wintry mix” on Monday, as temperatures will probably not remain below freezing for the entire day.

“We are still watching a system for this upcoming Monday and Tuesday. It looks like a wintry mix will push into the region Monday morning and continue right into Tuesday. There is a good chance of rain south and east of D.C., with more of a mix north and west of town, however, this is subject to change as details become clearer over the weekend,” said Storm Team 4 meteorologist Lauryn Ricketts Friday.

A cold front will push across the area Friday. The coldest air with this front will not move in until after sunset, said Storm Team 4 meteorologist Mike Stinneford.

Temperatures on Friday will be in the mid- to upper 40s, but gusty conditions will bring wind chills into the 30s and 40s..

Winds will pick up through the morning and gusts up to 30 mph throughout the day, Ricketts said.

Saturday will be mostly sunny but frigid, with temperatures in the mid-30s and a wind chill dragging things down and making it feel more like the teens and 20s. Winds could gust up to 40 mph at times.

Sunday will be cool, but the wind will back off a bit, and the highs will be in the upper 30s.

Later in the week the region could see a little more snow.

“We are dry on Wednesday, and we could have a few snow showers on Thursday, but it looks like the majority of the day and the area will be dry on Thursday as a system passes to the south. Again, Thursday’s forecast could change as we get closer,” Ricketts said.

Friday: Sunny. Brisk and cool. Highs in the mid- to upper 40s.

Friday night: Clear and cold. Lows in the upper teens to mid-20s.

Saturday: Sunny. Windy. Sharply colder. Highs in the mid-30s. Wind chills in the single digits and teens for much of the day.

Sunday: Mostly sunny early, then increasing clouds. Not as windy, but cold. Highs in the upper 30s.

Monday: Rain developing. Rain may mix with snow/sleet/freezing rain, especially north and west. Highs in the mid- to upper 30s.

