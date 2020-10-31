ELECTION NEWS: DC voter guide | Md. voter guide | Va. voter guide | Why do we still have Electoral College?
Home » Weather News » DC-area trick-or-treaters beware: There's…

DC-area trick-or-treaters beware: There’s a chill in the air on Halloween

Abigail Constantino

October 31, 2020, 6:14 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

The Halloween forecast for the D.C. area will give you the chills.

Saturday will start with a freeze warning and frost advisories for areas west of Interstate 95.

The cold start will continue for a chilly day overall, with highs only around 50 degrees and a mix of clouds and sun.

And if you’re going to be out and about with the ghouls and the goblins on Halloween night, look up and gaze at the full hunter’s blue moon.

After that extra hour of sleep (Daylight saving time ends Sunday at 2 a.m.), there will be plenty of clouds Sunday with highs around 60 degrees. Winds will pick up later in the day, with some rain around for the afternoon and evening hours.

Sunday’s rain is associated with a cold front, as the front exits to the east overnight, winds will remain gusty, putting wind chills in the 20s Monday morning, Storm Team4 meteorologist Amelia Draper said.

Monday afternoon and evening will feature temperatures mainly in the 40s. It will still be a bit breezy on a chilly Tuesday, Election Day.

Forecast

Saturday, Halloween: Partly sunny and chilly. Highs in the upper 40s to low 50s.

Sunday: Partly to mostly cloudy and becoming windy. Afternoon rain in spots. Highs in the mid 50s to low 60s.

Monday: Mostly sunny, blustery and cold. Highs in the mid 40s to 50s.

Tuesday: Sunny and a bit breezy. Highs in the low to mid 50s.

Current weather

Related News

Recommended

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2020 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

House Democrats demand immediate stop to Schedule F executive order

OPM tells workforce the merger with GSA is off, but new concerns arise

Salary Council appointee resigns, calls Schedule F executive order a 'red line'

Now hiring: Fully remote federal employees?

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up