DC-area trick-or-treaters beware: There’s a chill in the air on Halloween

The Halloween forecast for the D.C. area will give you the chills.

Saturday will start with a freeze warning and frost advisories for areas west of Interstate 95.

The cold start will continue for a chilly day overall, with highs only around 50 degrees and a mix of clouds and sun.

And if you’re going to be out and about with the ghouls and the goblins on Halloween night, look up and gaze at the full hunter’s blue moon.

After that extra hour of sleep (Daylight saving time ends Sunday at 2 a.m.), there will be plenty of clouds Sunday with highs around 60 degrees. Winds will pick up later in the day, with some rain around for the afternoon and evening hours.

Sunday’s rain is associated with a cold front, as the front exits to the east overnight, winds will remain gusty, putting wind chills in the 20s Monday morning, Storm Team4 meteorologist Amelia Draper said.

Monday afternoon and evening will feature temperatures mainly in the 40s. It will still be a bit breezy on a chilly Tuesday, Election Day.

Forecast

Saturday, Halloween: Partly sunny and chilly. Highs in the upper 40s to low 50s.

Sunday: Partly to mostly cloudy and becoming windy. Afternoon rain in spots. Highs in the mid 50s to low 60s.

Monday: Mostly sunny, blustery and cold. Highs in the mid 40s to 50s.

Tuesday: Sunny and a bit breezy. Highs in the low to mid 50s.

