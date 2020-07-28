Summer swelter continues with storms expected to barrel in

Sweltering summer temperatures that have baked the region this month are set to continue Tuesday, and possibly strong super-soaker storms are set to roll across the region during the afternoon and evening.

A flash flood watch is in effect for most of the WTOP listening area from 3 p.m. until 11 p.m.

The National Weather Service said a “slow-moving cold front will intersect with a hot and humid air mass, resulting in scattered to numerous showers and thunderstorms late this afternoon and evening.”

Storm Team 4 said the chance of strong storms in the D.C. area Tuesday is about 60%.

Multiple rounds of thunderstorms are possible, which could lead to 2 to 3 inches in some areas in a short amount of time, the weather service said. The sudden heavy downpours could result in rapid rises of small streams and creeks and areas where there is poor drainage.

In addition to flooding rains, the weather service said the storms could contain winds and frequent lightning.

WEATHER ALERT! A Flash Flood Watch is in effect from 3pm-11pm this afternoon and evening as strong to severe storms are expected later today. You know we will be all of this so stay with #StormTeam4 all afternoon. See you at 4,5&6! pic.twitter.com/7iR5v3SPqb — Doug Kammerer (@dougkammerer) July 28, 2020

A flash flood watch means that conditions may develop that lead to flash flooding. The alert was issued for D.C., parts of Montgomery, Charles and Prince George’s counties in Maryland, and Arlington, Alexandria, Fairfax and Prince William counties in Virginia.

Sizzle before the storms

Ahead of the storms, expect the sizzling temperatures to continue, with highs in the mid-90s.

Southern Maryland and parts of Virginia are under a heat advisory. Heat index values there are expected to climb to 107 Tuesday afternoon.

The heat advisory lasts until 8 p.m. Tuesday.

The heat index advisory is for Calvert, Charles and Saint Mary’s counties in Maryland, as well as Stafford, Spotsylvania and King George counties in Virginia.

With a few days to go, this month is already on pace to be one of the hottest Julys in the region on record, according to Storm Team 4 meteorologist Chuck Bell.

We’ll be sweating it out for the next few days but there are signs that August will start out a little cooler! That would be a nice change of pace after this sweltering July – one of the 3 hottest Julys on record. Storms could be strong late Tuesday so stay with @nbcwashington. pic.twitter.com/ajiuykKYhW — Chuck Bell (@ChuckBell4) July 27, 2020

