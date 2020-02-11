Rainy week typifies DC area’s ‘abnormal winter’

D.C. has about five weeks of winter left. There's hardly been any snow — and more than enough rain.

After what Storm Team4 meteorologist Chuck Bell calls “a nice lull in the rainfall” for most of the day on Wednesday, more rain will once again move into the D.C. area Wednesday evening and overnight.

That bout of rain is expected to last through the Thursday morning commute before ending in noontime.

Such has been the case this winter. With about five weeks left in the season, there has hardly been any snow — and more than enough rain.

Usually by this point in the season, D.C. would have received nearly 11 inches of snowfall, according to the National Weather Service’s Climatological Report.

About 8 inches of rain have drenched the nation’s capital since Dec. 1, and already almost 2 inches have fallen this month.

“We’ve actually been above normal with temperatures and precipitation,” said Ken Widelski, a weather service meteorologist. “We’ve had an abnormal winter, to say the least. We’re very well-below normal as far as snowfall goes and generally been mild in temperatures right through January and February.”

In one regard, this winter’s lack of extreme cold is almost unprecedented in the existing climate record for Washington DC. Only one other winter has failed to drop below 22 degrees by this point – The winter of 1931-1932. All other winters have had colder temperatures by now. — NWS DC/Baltimore (@NWS_BaltWash) February 12, 2020

Although the rain has seemed relentless and more is on the way, there’s no flooding threat, aside from ponding on roads and in areas with poor drainage, Widelski said.

“The ground is capable of holding a bit more,” Widelski said. “We do see a little bit more rain coming in. … Rain develops during the day tomorrow. However, it’s going to be spread out. I don’t think it’s going to be any problem or concern with flooding.”

It leaves the meteorologist wondering if the “abnormal winter” will be more seasonal in the weeks to come.

“Whether we see additional snow or not remains a big question,” he said.

Forecast

Wednesday: Cloudy and chilly, with showers likely by evening. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

Wednesday night: Cloudy and rainy. Chilly, with overnight lows in the upper 30s to low 40s.

Thursday: Rain in the morning, becoming dry but breezy by sunset. Highs in the upper 50s to low 60s.

Friday: Windy and cooler. Becoming mostly sunny. Temperatures falling from the low 40s to low 30s.

Saturday: Mostly sunny and seasonably cold, for a change. Highs in the mid to upper 30s.

Current conditions

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2020 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.