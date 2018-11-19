Cold turkey: ‘Brutal’ bout of arctic air headed for DC-area Thanksgiving

Thanksgiving is going to be cold. Really, really cold. A nasty front will be sliding south of the Washington region, pushed by arctic air that the NOAA says is the coldest of the season so far.

WASHINGTON — Your turkey is going to need leg warmers this Thanksgiving. And probably a hat … and gloves.

A nasty cold front will slide south of the Washington region, pushed by arctic air that the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration says is the coldest of the season so far.

The NOAA calls it “brutal but brief” — temperatures won’t likely get far from the freezing mark.

Storm Team4 meteorologist Chuck Bell projects that most areas will be in the 20s Thursday morning and will warm up only to the low to mid-30s Thanksgiving afternoon.

Highs will be near normal today for the first time in over 10 days! It won’t last, however, as cooler weather will start arriving tomorrow, with well below normal temps expected on Thanksgiving. pic.twitter.com/kM1S5o6ifk — NWS DC/Baltimore (@NWS_BaltWash) November 19, 2018

They might even drop into the teens Thanksgiving night.

The NOAA says it could be the coldest Thanksgiving in 20 years but it depends on its midnight readings.

At least it’ll be sunny.

NOAA’s historical benchmark readings to compare Thanksgiving 2018 temperatures to:

Friday will see milder air return to the region as high pressure pushes out into the Atlantic.

With that warmer weather comes significant chances of a storm system Friday night, however. NOAA warns that there is a significant chance of some wintry weather into Saturday as the storm moves in.

Bell said the storm is more likely to be a rain event and will leave snow chances to the north, but be sure to check the latest forecasts.

The D.C. area isn’t the only place bracing for a wintry sting.

Two low-pressure systems should deliver light snow or rain showers from the Great Lakes into the Northeast through Tuesday morning.

Upstate New York and Maine may see a quick blast of snow Tuesday morning as well, with some parts seeing 2 to 6 inches by the afternoon.

Record lows will be possible.

The greater Northeast could wake up to temperatures in the teens or single digits — potentially above or below zero. It’s likely to be the coldest Turkey Day along the East Coast since 1996.

Current conditions

Forecast

MONDAY: Morning sunshine and afternoon clouds with a few late evening showers possible. HIGHS: 50 – 57.

MONDAY NIGHT: Cloudy and chilly with passing showers possible. LOWS: 38 – 43.

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy morning that clears up into the afternoon but could get blustery. HIGHS: 47- 53.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny and chilly with a light breeze. HIGHS: 42 – 48.

THANKSGIVING DAY: Sunny but very cold. Wind chills in the 20s all day. HIGHS: 30 – 35.

ABC Radio contributed to this report.

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2018 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.