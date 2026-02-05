Dissecting the Washington Wizards’ deal with Dallas to deliver Anthony Davis to DC

The Washington Wizards turned heads this week by using their magic wand to acquire Anthony Davis from the Dallas Mavericks before the NBA's trade deadline.

The Washington Wizards turned heads this week by using their magic wand to make a major deal right before the NBA’s trade deadline. The eight-player swap includes five draft picks and yields D.C. a 10-time All Star in Dallas forward Anthony Davis.

Perhaps just as notable, the Wizards’ young core of Alex Sarr, Kyshawn George, Tre Johnson and Bub Carrington remains intact, and Washington keeps what will likely be a 2026 lottery pick.

Coupled with the team’s acquisition of Atlanta guard Trae Young last month, the deal signals a shift from a perpetually rebuilding franchise to a team that’s ready to contend.

“I think I like what’s about to happen dog, right? I’m with you, boy. Listen, we got you, we got Trae,” former Wizard Gilbert Arenas said on his podcast “Gil’s Arena.”

“We about to be back, congratulations man! Hey D.C., y’all know what to do. You got to protect him and his knees.”

To get the former No. 1 overall pick here, Washington had to part ways with Oklahoma City’s 2026 first-round pick (right now the Thunder own the best record in the NBA), Golden State’s 2030 first-rounder, Phoenix’s second-round selection in 2026, Chicago’s 2027 second-round choice and Houston’s 2029 second-rounder.

They also dealt forwards Khris Middleton and Marvin Bagley III, plus guards AJ Johnson and Malaki Branham. Middleton had made 34 starts while netting 10 points and four rebounds over 24 minutes per game for the Wiz, while Bagley averaged 10 points and six rebounds while clocking 19 minutes per game over 38 games.

Johnson and Branham both averaged under 10 minutes per game.

In addition to Davis, the Wizards also received reserve guards D’Angelo Russell (21 minutes per game this season) and Jaden Hardy (13 minutes) plus veteran Dante Exum, who has been ruled out for this winter after having knee surgery in November.

While we’re on the subject of availability, that has not been Davis’ strong suit lately. His 20 points and 11 rebounds per game this season, while impressive, can’t be counted on. Davis has missed 30 games with various bumps and bruises: Achilles, leg, calf, illness, groin, hand and finger (most recently). Davis hasn’t played a game since Jan. 8, and the 32-year-old has played more than 62 games in a season just once since 2018.

But a healthy Davis plus Trae Young next fall (both are expected to play sparingly — if at all — over the rest of the current season) can give the young nucleus that is loaded with upside a couple veteran anchors.

“Let’s just be honest. You got Trae Young and Anthony Davis. And you keep your draft pick,” Arenas said. “You have a whole bunch of young boys over there, with your veterans, and you going to get a top 10 pick?”

