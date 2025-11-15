Washington takes on Brooklyn, seeks to halt 10-game skid

Brooklyn Nets (1-11, 13th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Washington Wizards (1-11, 15th in the Eastern Conference) Washington; Sunday, 6…

Brooklyn Nets (1-11, 13th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Washington Wizards (1-11, 15th in the Eastern Conference)

Washington; Sunday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Washington heads into the matchup against Brooklyn after losing 10 in a row.

The Wizards are 0-8 in Eastern Conference games. Washington is seventh in the Eastern Conference in rebounding averaging 44.8 rebounds. Alex Sarr leads the Wizards with 8.6 boards.

The Nets are 1-8 against Eastern Conference opponents. Brooklyn allows 123.3 points to opponents while being outscored by 14.4 points per game.

The Wizards are shooting 45.9% from the field this season, 5.5 percentage points lower than the 51.4% the Nets allow to opponents. The Nets average 13.6 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.0 fewer made shot on average than the 14.6 per game the Wizards give up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Sarr is averaging 19.1 points, 8.6 rebounds, 3.8 assists and 2.3 blocks for the Wizards. Kyshawn George is averaging 16.0 points over the last 10 games.

Nic Claxton is scoring 15.0 points per game and averaging 6.9 rebounds for the Nets. Michael Porter Jr. is averaging 3.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wizards: 0-10, averaging 112.5 points, 43.4 rebounds, 25.7 assists, 6.2 steals and 5.9 blocks per game while shooting 45.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 131.6 points per game.

Nets: 1-9, averaging 106.6 points, 38.5 rebounds, 23.3 assists, 7.0 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 42.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 121.2 points.

INJURIES: Wizards: Bilal Coulibaly: day to day (leg).

Nets: Haywood Highsmith: out (knee), Cam Thomas: out (hamstring).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.