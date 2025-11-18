Washington faces Minnesota, looks to break 11-game slide

Washington Wizards (1-12, 14th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Minnesota Timberwolves (9-5, sixth in the Western Conference) Minneapolis; Wednesday, 8…

Washington Wizards (1-12, 14th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Minnesota Timberwolves (9-5, sixth in the Western Conference)

Minneapolis; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Washington heads into the matchup against Minnesota as losers of 11 straight games.

The Timberwolves have gone 4-3 at home. Minnesota is 1-4 against opponents over .500.

The Wizards are 1-6 in road games. Washington allows 129.6 points to opponents and has been outscored by 16.7 points per game.

The Timberwolves’ 13.9 made 3-pointers per game this season are just 0.9 fewer made shots on average than the 14.8 per game the Wizards allow. The Wizards average 13.5 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.6 more makes per game than the Timberwolves allow.

TOP PERFORMERS: Julius Randle is shooting 52.0% and averaging 24.5 points for the Timberwolves. Naz Reid is averaging 3.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

CJ McCollum is scoring 16.3 points per game and averaging 3.2 rebounds for the Wizards. Kyshawn George is averaging 29.0 points and 6.0 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Timberwolves: 7-3, averaging 123.3 points, 44.4 rebounds, 28.7 assists, 9.2 steals and 5.2 blocks per game while shooting 50.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 112.3 points per game.

Wizards: 0-10, averaging 111.8 points, 42.7 rebounds, 25.3 assists, 6.4 steals and 5.8 blocks per game while shooting 45.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 130.6 points.

INJURIES: Timberwolves: Terrence Shannon Jr.: out (foot).

Wizards: None listed.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.