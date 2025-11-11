Houston hosts Washington after McCollum’s 42-point game

Washington Wizards (1-10, 15th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Houston Rockets (6-3, fifth in the Western Conference) Houston; Wednesday, 8…

Washington Wizards (1-10, 15th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Houston Rockets (6-3, fifth in the Western Conference)

Houston; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Washington faces the Houston Rockets after CJ McCollum scored 42 points in the Wizards’ 137-135 overtime loss to the Detroit Pistons.

Houston finished 52-30 overall with a 29-12 record at home during the 2024-25 season. The Rockets averaged 114.3 points per game while allowing opponents to score 109.8 last season.

Washington went 18-64 overall a season ago while going 10-31 on the road. The Wizards averaged 108.0 points per game last season, 46.2 in the paint, 15.1 off of turnovers and 16.0 on fast breaks.

INJURIES: Rockets: Fred VanVleet: out for season (acl), Dorian Finney-Smith: day to day (ankle).

Wizards: Bilal Coulibaly: out (leg).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

