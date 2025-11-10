Detroit faces Washington, seeks 4th straight home win

Washington Wizards (1-9, 15th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Detroit Pistons (8-2, first in the Eastern Conference) Detroit; Monday, 7…

Washington Wizards (1-9, 15th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Detroit Pistons (8-2, first in the Eastern Conference)

Detroit; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Pistons -11.5; over/under is 235

BOTTOM LINE: Detroit will try to keep its three-game home win streak alive when the Pistons face Washington.

Detroit went 44-38 overall and 29-23 in Eastern Conference play a season ago. The Pistons averaged 19.0 points off of turnovers, 14.9 second-chance points and 40.2 bench points last season.

Washington finished 18-64 overall and 13-39 in Eastern Conference action during the 2024-25 season. The Wizards allowed opponents to score 120.4 points per game and shoot 47.1% from the field last season.

INJURIES: Pistons: Isaiah Stewart: out (ankle), Marcus Sasser: out (hip), Tobias Harris: out (ankle), Jaden Ivey: out (knee).

Wizards: Bilal Coulibaly: out (leg).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

