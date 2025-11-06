Cavaliers visit Wizards Friday in NBA Cup group stage

Cleveland Cavaliers (5-3, fourth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Washington Wizards (1-7, 15th in the Eastern Conference) Washington; Friday, 7…

Cleveland Cavaliers (5-3, fourth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Washington Wizards (1-7, 15th in the Eastern Conference)

Washington; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Washington Wizards play the Cleveland Cavaliers in an NBA Cup in-season tournament group play matchup.

Washington finished 18-64 overall, 13-39 in Eastern Conference play and 8-33 at home during the 2024-25 season. The Wizards gave up 120.4 points per game while committing 19.7 fouls last season.

Cleveland finished 64-18 overall and 41-11 in Eastern Conference play during the 2024-25 season. The Cavaliers averaged 121.9 points per game while allowing opponents to score 112.4 last season.

INJURIES: Wizards: Bilal Coulibaly: day to day (lower leg), Khris Middleton: day to day (elbow).

Cavaliers: De’Andre Hunter: day to day (illness), Max Strus: out (foot).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

