Real Madrid signs veteran NBA center Alex Len

MADRID (AP) — Real Madrid said Thursday it has agreed to sign veteran NBA center Alex Len to a contract until June 2027.

The 32-year-old Ukrainian played last season for the Sacramento Kings and Los Angeles Lakers in his 12th NBA campaign.

The 7-foot Len was traded from Sacramento to Washington this past February as part of the multi-team deal that sent Marcus Smart to the Wizards. Washington subsequently waived Len, who played for the Wizards during the 2020-21 season before joining the Kings as a free agent.

Len was selected at No. 5 overall in the 2013 NBA draft by the Phoenix Suns. The Maryland alum has also played for the Atlanta Hawks and Toronto Raptors.

He played part of this year’s preseason with the New York Knicks.

Madrid is the former team of Luka Doncic and is one of Europe’s most successful clubs.

