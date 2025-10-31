Bucks’ Kevin Porter Jr. likely to miss a month after injuring his knee

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Milwaukee Bucks guard Kevin Porter Jr. is expected to be out for a month after injuring the…

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Milwaukee Bucks guard Kevin Porter Jr. is expected to be out for a month after injuring the meniscus in his right knee while working his way back from a sprained left ankle.

Porter hasn’t played since injuring his ankle in the first quarter of the Bucks’ season-opening win over the Washington Wizards. The Bucks announced Friday that Porter hurt his knee Thursday during his on-court, return-to-play training.

The 25-year-old now will undergo what the Bucks described as a “minor orthopedic procedure” on his knee. The Bucks said the procedure would sideline him for approximately four weeks.

Porter had scored 10 points in the opening period of Milwaukee’s season opener before hurting his ankle.

He averaged 11.7 points, 3.9 rebounds and 3.7 assists in 30 games with the Bucks last season after they acquired him at the trade deadline. Porter had averaged 9.3 points, 3.6 rebounds and 3.2 assists in 45 games with the Los Angeles Clippers.

The Bucks host the Sacramento Kings on Saturday.

