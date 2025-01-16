Devin Booker scores 37 points, Suns survive scare to beat Wizards 130-123

Devin Booker scored 37 points, Kevin Durant added 23 and the Phoenix Suns weathered a late rally in a 130-123 victory over the Washington Wizards on Thursday night.

WASHINGTON (AP) — Devin Booker scored 37 points, Kevin Durant added 23 and the Phoenix Suns weathered a late rally in a 130-123 victory over the Washington Wizards on Thursday night.

Booker had his third-consecutive 30-plus game to help Phoenix survive after Washington cut a 24-point deficit to three late in the fourth quarter.

Rookie Ryan Dunn added 18 points and 11 rebounds, and Grayson Allen had 21 points for the Suns. They improved to 1-1 on their five-game trip.

Tyus Jones had nine points and 10 assists as the Suns won their fifth out of seven overall.

Rookie Keyshawn George scored a career-high 24 points for the Wizards. They lost their eighth straight but snapped a stretch of double-digit defeats at three.

Jordan Poole added 18 points, and Alex Sarr had 16 points and nine rebounds.

Takeaways

Suns: Moved back to .500 (20-20) but continued to show an inability to put teams away. Only one of Phoenix’s 20 wins has been by more than 10 points, and this one despite storming to early leads of 7-0 and 18-3.

Wizards: George was excellent over 31 minutes, finishing 8 of 10 from the floor and 6 of 8 from 3-point range.

Key stat

Phoenix shot 47.1% from 3-point range (16 of 34), while the Wizards were only at 31.7% (13 of 41).

Key moment

After the Wizards moved to 120-117 following a 12-0 run late in the fourth quarter, Booker coolly sank a baseline 3-pointer off Jones’ feed with 45 seconds remaining that restored Phoenix’s two-possession lead for good.

Up next

On Saturday, the Suns continues their trip at Detroit, while Washington is at Golden State.

