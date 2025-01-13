Anthony Edwards scores 41 as the Timberwolves beat struggling Wizards 120-106

Anthony Edwards scored 20 of his 41 points in the fourth quarter and the Minnesota Timberwolves overcome a sloppy first half and beat the NBA-worst Washington Wizards 120-106 on Monday night.

Earlier Monday, Edwards was fined $50,000 by the NBA for an obscene gesture directed at an official in Saturday’s loss in Memphis.

Edwards, a two-time All-Star, had a strong final period, shooting 6 for 11 from the floor and 3 for 5 from 3-point range to turn what had been a tight contest into a comfortable win.

Julius Randle added 20 points and 10 rebounds and Rudy Gobert had 11 points and 11 rebounds for Minnesota, which committed 13 turnovers in the first half and briefly trailed the Wizards in the third quarter.

Kyle Kuzma scored 22 points and and Jordan Poole added 20 in Washington’s seventh straight loss.

Takeaways

Timberwolves: This was not the cleanest performance, but it was a fourth win in five games and third consecutive road victory. And, the offense improved when it mattered most, turning the ball over only six times after the break.

Wizards: A strong 3-point shooting game hints at what rebuilding Washington hopes to be in the future. They finished shooting 42.5% from beyond the arc (17 of 40), with all five starters sinking at least two 3s.

Key moment

Edwards hit a reverse layup and fed Nickeil Alexander-Walker for a baseline 3 on consecutive possessions to start a 16-2 game-deciding run midway through the fourth quarter. Later in the run, he danced his way into a timeout after sinking a deep 3 from the right wing.

Key stat

Minnesota more than doubled up Washington in free throw attempts, 31-15.

Up next

The Timberwolves return home against Golden State on Wednesday, while the Wizards host Phoenix on Thursday.

AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/nba

