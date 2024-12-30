Hart’s triple-double, Towns’ 32 points lead Knicks to 8th straight win, 126-106 over Wizards

Josh Hart had 23 points, 15 rebounds and 10 assists for his third triple-double of the season, Karl-Anthony Towns had 32 points and 13 rebounds, and the New York Knicks beat the Washington Wizards 126-106 on Monday night for their eighth straight victory.

Knicks Wizards Basketball A moment of silence is held for former United States President Jimmy Carter prior to an NBA basketball game between the Washington Wizards and the New York Knicks, Monday, Dec. 30, 2024, in Washington. (AP Photo/Terrance Williams) AP Photo/Terrance Williams Knicks Wizards Basketball New York Knicks guard Josh Hart (3) celebrates after a dunk by center Karl-Anthony Towns (32) during the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Washington Wizards, Monday, Dec. 30, 2024, in Washington. (AP Photo/Terrance Williams) AP Photo/Terrance Williams Knicks Wizards Basketball Washington Wizards guard Carlton Carrington, center bottom, lies on the court as teammates Jonas Valanciunas, left, and forward Kyle Kuzma, right, tend to him after an apparent head injury during the second half of an NBA basketball game against the New York Knicks, Monday, Dec. 30, 2024, in Washington. (AP Photo/Terrance Williams) AP Photo/Terrance Williams Knicks Wizards Basketball New York Knicks center Karl-Anthony Towns shoots the ball as Washington Wizards forward Alexandre Sarr (20) defends during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Monday, Dec. 30, 2024, in Washington. (AP Photo/Terrance Williams) AP Photo/Terrance Williams Knicks Wizards Basketball Washington Wizards guard Bilal Coulibaly (0) drives to the basket on a pick set by forward Alexandre Sarr (20) as New York Knicks guard Jalen Brunson defends during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Monday, Dec. 30, 2024, in Washington. (AP Photo/Terrance Williams) AP Photo/Terrance Williams Knicks Wizards Basketball Washington Wizards forward Alexandre Sarr goes to the basket for a lay up during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the New York Knicks, Monday, Dec. 30, 2024, in Washington. (AP Photo/Terrance Williams) AP Photo/Terrance Williams Knicks Wizards Basketball New York Knicks forward OG Anunoby (8) has his shot blocked by Washington Wizards center Jonas Valanciunas (17) during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Monday, Dec. 30, 2024, in Washington. (AP Photo/Terrance Williams) AP Photo/Terrance Williams ( 1 /7) Share This Gallery: Share This:

WASHINGTON (AP) — Josh Hart had 23 points, 15 rebounds and 10 assists for his third triple-double of the season, Karl-Anthony Towns had 32 points and 13 rebounds, and the New York Knicks beat the Washington Wizards 126-106 on Monday night for their eighth straight victory.

It was the second game in three nights between the teams. On Saturday night, the Knicks (23-10) outlasted the Wizards 136-132 in overtime behind 55 points from Jalen Brunson.

Jonas Valanciunas equaled his season high with 22 points for Washington (5-25). Alex Sarr and Malcolm Brogdon each had 18.

There was a scary moment with 3:07 to play in the third quarter when Washington rookie guard Bub Carrington fell backward while guarding a player and hit a Knicks player’s knee and then the back of his head on the court.

Carrington left in a wheelchair, covering his face and did not return with a post-traumatic headache.

The Wizards played their second straight game without leading scorer Jordan Poole, who’s out with a bruised left hip. Kyle Kuzma returned after missing 12 games with a strained left rib.

Takeaways

Knicks: The balanced Knicks were too good for the youthful Wizards even though Brunson had only 18 points, leaving the scoring load to his teammates.

Wizards: Playing back-to-back games against one of the NBA’s best teams was too much for the overmatched Wizards. They held the lead for much of the game before losing in overtime on Saturday.

Key moment

New York’s OG Anunoby hit two 3-pointers to break a 63-all tie with 9 minutes to play in the third quarter, and the Knicks never trailed after that.

Key stat

The Knicks outrebounded the Wizards 54-46, with Hart and Towns combining for 28.

Up next

The Knicks host Utah on Wednesday while the Wizards host Chicago on Wednesday.

