Stan Love, former Bullets player and father of Heat’s Kevin Love, dies at 76

FILE - Stan Love (34) of the Los Angeles Lakers gets Steve Mix's arm out of the way as he gets a jump shot off in the first half of NBA game with the 76ers, on Jan. 9, 1975 in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Rusty Kennedy, File)(AP/Rusty Kennedy) FILE - Stan Love (34) of the Los Angeles Lakers gets Steve Mix's arm out of the way as he gets a jump shot off in the first half of NBA game with the 76ers, on Jan. 9, 1975 in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Rusty Kennedy, File)(AP/Rusty Kennedy) MIAMI (AP) — Former NBA player Stan Love, the brother of Beach Boys singer Mike Love and the father of Miami Heat player Kevin Love, has died. He was 76.

Kevin Love announced his father’s death in an Instagram post Sunday night.

“Dad, I’m so proud to be your son,” Kevin Love posted. “My only hope is that you’re proud of me. It was all I ever wanted. Thank you for everything.”

Stan Love was a 6-foot-9 forward who starred at Morningside High School in Inglewood, California, and at Oregon before he was selected ninth overall by Baltimore in the 1971 NBA draft.

He averaged 6.8 points and 4.0 rebounds in 226 games in four seasons with the Bullets and the Los Angeles Lakers. He also played 12 games for San Antonio in the American Basketball Association.

Kevin Love has been away from Heat because of personal reasons and will not play in Game 4 against Cleveland on Monday night.

