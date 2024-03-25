Clippers’ Russell Westbrook set to return from fractured hand in game against Pacers

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Russell Westbrook will return to the Clippers’ lineup after missing 12 games because of a fractured…

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Russell Westbrook will return to the Clippers’ lineup after missing 12 games because of a fractured left hand when Los Angeles takes on the Indiana Pacers on Monday night.

Westbrook broke his hand against the Washington Wizards on March 1 and underwent surgery to repair the injury three days later, depriving the Clippers of an impact player off the bench. Westbrook is averaging 11.1 points, 5.1 rebounds and 4.4 assists this season, having moved to a reserve role following the acquisition of James Harden in a trade on Nov. 1.

The Clippers went .500 in Westbrook’s absence and are coming off a 121-107 loss to the Philadelphia 76ers on Sunday.

“Having that pace and having energy on the floor, it’s definitely infectious,” head coach Ty Lue said ahead of Monday’s game. “We need that pop.”

Lue said the 35-year-old Westbrook is not on any minutes restriction because he was able to maintain his cardiovascular conditioning while out.

___

AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/nba

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.