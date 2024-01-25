Live Radio
Wizards remove Wes Unseld Jr. as coach, moves to front office role

José Umaña | jumana@wtop.com

January 25, 2024, 8:31 AM

Washington Wizards coach Wes Unseld Jr. looks up the second half of the team's NBA basketball game against the Sacramento Kings, Saturday, March 18, 2023, in Washington. (AP Photo/Jess Rapfogel)(AP/Jess Rapfogel)
The Washington Wizards are removing Wes Unseld Jr. as head coach and moving him to a front-office role, the team said on Thursday.

In a statement, Monumental basketball president Michael Winger said, “a change was needed for the benefit of the team.”

Unseld Jr. was hired in 2021 and has compiled a record of 77-130 in the two-and-a-half seasons with the Wizards.

An interim coach will be named in the future, and a “comprehensive search” for a new head coach will be done during the offseason.

This is a developing story. Stay with WTOP for the latest. 

José Umaña

José Umaña is a digital editor for WTOP. He’s been working as a journalist for almost a decade, covering local news, education and sports. His work has appeared in The Prince George’s Sentinel, The Montgomery Sentinel, Orlando Sentinel, PressBox and The Diamondback.

jumana@wtop.com

