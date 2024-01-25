Wizards remove Wes Unseld Jr. as coach, moves to front office role

The Washington Wizards are removing Wes Unseld Jr. as head coach and moving him to a front-office role, the team said on Thursday.

Washington Wizards coach Wes Unseld Jr. looks up the second half of the team's NBA basketball game against the Sacramento Kings, Saturday, March 18, 2023, in Washington. (AP Photo/Jess Rapfogel)(AP/Jess Rapfogel) Washington Wizards coach Wes Unseld Jr. looks up the second half of the team's NBA basketball game against the Sacramento Kings, Saturday, March 18, 2023, in Washington. (AP Photo/Jess Rapfogel)(AP/Jess Rapfogel) The Washington Wizards are removing Wes Unseld Jr. as head coach and moving him to a front-office role, the team said on Thursday.

In a statement, Monumental basketball president Michael Winger said, “a change was needed for the benefit of the team.”

Unseld Jr. was hired in 2021 and has compiled a record of 77-130 in the two-and-a-half seasons with the Wizards.

An interim coach will be named in the future, and a “comprehensive search” for a new head coach will be done during the offseason.

This is a developing story. Stay with WTOP for the latest.