Gilgeous-Alexander, Holmgren lead Thunder past Wizards 136-128

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scored 32 points, Chet Holmgren added 31 and the Oklahoma City Thunder led most of the way in a 136-128 victory over the Washington Wizards on Monday night.

Jalen Williams added 21 points and 10 assists for the Thunder, who avoided a third loss following defeats at Atlanta and Brooklyn to begin a four-game road trip.

“I thought our intensity and how hard we played tonight was much, much better,” said Thunder coach Mark Daigneault. “And there were times in those other two games where we gave up a lot of unearned stuff. I didn’t think much tonight was unearned.”

Williams’ assists were part of a season-high 37 for Oklahoma City. Josh Giddey had nine, while Gilgeous-Alexander and Holmgren each added five.

“When everybody gets the feel for the game, we’re really tough to guard,” said Isaiah Joe, who had 16 points from the bench.

Oklahoma City, which entered as the NBA’s second-best shooters, went 59.1% (52 of 88) from the floor and 50% (14 of 28) from 3-point range, narrowly missing season highs in both categories.

Holmgren spearheaded that effort, making 11 of 14 shots and going 4 of 5 from beyond the arc.

“Very unique skill set for a guy with his length and size,” Washington coach Wes Unseld Jr. said, praising the 7-foot-1 rookie Holmgren. “He’ll get more comfortable as he gets a little stronger. But just his versatility, his length and size of course and at the rim defensively.”

Jordan Poole scored 24 points, and Kyle Kuzma added 22 points and grabbed 15 rebounds in Washington’s fifth-straight defeat.

Tyus Jones added 18 points and had nine assists for the Wizards, who lost despite going 46.9% (15 of 32) from 3-point range.

But Kuzma — Washington’s leader in average 3s made and attempted — missed on all five of his attempts from beyond the arc. And after his layup pulled Washington to within 100-97 late in the third, Gilgeous-Alexander answered with a driving bank shot before the period expired.

Williams’ 11 fourth-quarter points helped ensure the Thunder maintained a multiple-possession lead for the remainder of the contest, even though it never grew larger than 13.

“Down the stretch, we still played with each other,” Williams said. “We were still moving the ball.”

