Kyle Kuzma scores 32 points, Wizards hold off Trail Blazers 118-117 for 5th win

Kyle Kuzma scored 32 points and the Washington Wizards held off the Portland Trail Blazers 118-117 on Thursday night for their fifth victory of the season.

Wizards Trail Blazers Basketball Portland Trail Blazers forward Toumani Camara, left, and Washington Wizards guard Jordan Poole, right, go after the ball during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Portland, Ore., Thursday, Dec. 21, 2023. (AP Photo/Steve Dykes) AP Photo/Steve Dykes Wizards Trail Blazers Basketball Washington Wizards head coach Wes Unseld Jr. yells to his team during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Portland Trail Blazers in Portland, Ore., Thursday, Dec. 21, 2023. (AP Photo/Steve Dykes) AP Photo/Steve Dykes Wizards Trail Blazers Basketball Washington Wizards center Daniel Gafford, left., intercepts a pass intended for Portland Trail Blazers center Deandre Ayton, right, during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Portland, Ore., Thursday, Dec. 21, 2023. (AP Photo/Steve Dykes) AP Photo/Steve Dykes Wizards Trail Blazers Basketball Washington Wizards guard Jordan Poole reacts to being called for a technical foul during the second half of the team's NBA basketball game against the Portland Trail Blazers in Portland, Ore., Thursday, Dec. 21, 2023. The Wizards won 118-117. (AP Photo/Steve Dykes) AP Photo/Steve Dykes Wizards Trail Blazers Basketball Portland Trail Blazers guard Scoot Henderson, right, runs into Washington Wizards guard Tyus Jones, left, as they chased a loose ball during the second half of an NBA basketball game in Portland, Ore., Thursday, Dec. 21, 2023. The Wizards won 118-117. (AP Photo/Steve Dykes) AP Photo/Steve Dykes Wizards Trail Blazers Basketball Washington Wizards guard Tyus Jones, left, hits a shot over Portland Trail Blazers guard Anfernee Simons during the second half of an NBA basketball game in Portland, Ore., Thursday, Dec. 21, 2023. The Wizards won 118-117. (AP Photo/Steve Dykes) AP Photo/Steve Dykes Wizards Trail Blazers Basketball Washington Wizards forward Kyle Kuzma, right, hits a shot over Portland Trail Blazers guard Matisse Thybulle during the second half of an NBA basketball game in Portland, Ore., Thursday, Dec. 21, 2023. The Wizards won 118-117. (AP Photo/Steve Dykes) AP Photo/Steve Dykes ( 1 /7) Share This Gallery: Share on Facebook. Share on Twitter. Share via email. Print.

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Kyle Kuzma scored 32 points and the Washington Wizards held off the Portland Trail Blazers 118-117 on Thursday night for their fifth victory of the season.

Tyus Jones added 16 points, Daniel Gafford had 14 points and eight rebounds and Jordan Poole and Deni Advija each had 11 points. Washington is 5-22.

“We showed a little bit of mental and physical fortitude to make enough plays to win the game,” Wizards coach Wes Unseld Jr. said. “It’s great to come away from a win, regardless of how you get it.”

Anfernee Simons scored 22 of his 41 points for Portland in the fourth quarter. Deandre Ayton had 23 points and 10 rebounds and Jerami Grant added 20 points. Grant missed a driving layup at the buzzer, dropping the Trail Blazers to 7-20.

Washington opened with an 8-0 run, with Portland turning it over three times in the first 1:30. Things didn’t get much cleaner from there for the Trail Blazers, who had 15 turnovers that led to 21 Washington points.

“The first half, we came out terrible,” Portland coach Chauncey Billups said. “We talked about it all day, we tried to prepare the guys for it, knowing the pace they play is difficult. They get up and down and run.”

The Wizards led by 18 in the second half before Portland rallied behind Simons to tie it. Washington regained the lead again and Portland, after a successful challenge overturning a foul on Matisse Thybulle, had the ball with 5.8 seconds remaining trailing by one. Grant then missed his driving layup at the buzzer.

UP NEXT

Wizards: At Golden State on Friday night.

Trail Blazers: At Golden State on Saturday night.

___

AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/nba

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.