Wizards G Delon Wright has sprained knee, will be re-evaluated in 3 weeks

The Associated Press

November 11, 2023, 8:57 PM

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Washington Wizards announced Saturday that backup guard Delon Wright has a sprained left knee and will be re-evaluated in three weeks.

The team said the injury would be treated “conservatively” after Wright was hurt in the fourth quarter of Friday night’s loss to Charlotte.

The 31-year-old Wright has averaged 17.6 minutes and 5.0 points per game this season. Washington plays at Brooklyn on Sunday.

