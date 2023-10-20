After trading Beal and Porzingis, the Wizards face a tough road back to respectability

The Wizards traded Bradley Beal and Kristaps Porzingis in the offseason and overhauled their front office. Here's what to expect from Washington in 2023-24.

WASHINGTON WIZARDS

Last season: 35-47, missed playoffs.

Coach: Wes Unseld, Jr. (3rd season, 70-94)

What to expect: Another season outside the playoffs, with possibly one of the worst records in the league. The Wizards traded Bradley Beal and Kristaps Porzingis in the offseason and overhauled their front office. They did, however, keep Kyle Kuzma, and they added some interesting players in Jordan Poole and Tyus Jones. Still, it’s hard to see this team being any better than last season, and there’s a chance the Wizards could be significantly worse.

Departures: Beal, Porzingis, Jordan Goodwin, Monte Morris.

Additions: Poole, Jones, first-round draft pick Bilal Coulibaly, Patrick Baldwin, Ryan Rollins, Jared Butler, Landry Shamet, Michael Foster, Mike Muscala, Danilo Gallinari, Eugene Omoruyi.

Player to watch: Poole seemed to have a bright future when he won a title with Golden State in 2022, but veteran Draymond Green punched him at practice during training camp last season, and although he went on to average 20.4 points, Poole wasn’t very reliable in the postseason as the Warriors went out in the second round. He can expect a significant role and a lot less pressure in Washington.

Season opener: Oct. 25 at Indiana.

FanDuel Sportsbook NBA title odds: +50000

