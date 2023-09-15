Live Radio
Wizards re-sign veteran Taj Gibson

The Associated Press

September 15, 2023, 4:00 PM

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Washington Wizards have re-signed veteran Taj Gibson.

The Wizards announced the move Friday. The 6-foot-9 Gibson averaged 3.4 points and 1.9 rebounds in 49 appearances last season. He’s shot at least 50% from the field each of the past nine seasons.

Gibson has played in 945 games with Chicago, Oklahoma City, Minnesota, New York and Washington, averaging 8.7 points and 5.9 rebounds.

“Taj has earned his reputation as a consummate professional and loyal teammate,” Wizards general manager Will Dawkins said. “We look forward to him adding to the competitive atmosphere when we begin training camp next month.”

