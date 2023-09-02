Labor Day: Travel, gas prices up | Labor Day events in DC area | Expect crowded airports and full flights | What’s open, what’s closed
Live Radio
Home » Washington Wizards » The Sacramento Kings sign…

The Sacramento Kings sign 15-year veteran and three-time NBA champion JaVale McGee

The Associated Press

September 2, 2023, 10:24 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — The Sacramento Kings signed 15-year veteran JaVale McGee on Saturday.

The 7-foot center most recently played for the Dallas Mavericks, averaging 4.4 points and 2.5 rebounds in 42 games last season. He started seven times and shot 64% and played 8.5 minutes per game.

McGee, selected 18th by the Washington Wizards in the 2008 NBA Draft, has won two championships with the Golden State Warriors in 2016-17 and 2017-18 and one with the Los Angeles Lakers in 2019-20.

In 74 career playoff games, including 23 starts, he has averaged 5.6 points and 4 rebounds while shooting 62% from the field in 12.4 minutes per game.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Federal News Network Logo

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up