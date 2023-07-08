Washington Wizards invite all dancers to audition for entertainment teams

The Washington Wizards are calling dancers across genres and ages to audition for their entertainment teams at Trinity Washington University's Trinity Center for Women and Girls in Sports.

Open call auditions will begin Saturday, July 15 and run through Sunday, July 16 at the Trinity Center for Women and Girls in Sports.

The teams are in search of dancers who are outgoing, fun and talented with a love of dance. The week-long audition process includes a set of camps, interviews and audition stages before the team is announced on Friday, July 21.

Auditions begin on Saturday at 8:30 a.m. when kids aged 6-14 audition for a spot on the Wiz Kids dance team.

Wiz Kids said it is looking for talented young dancers who can perform at more than nine home games throughout the 2023-24 season.

Parents should register their kids for an audition. Guardians can return to pick them up at 11:45 a.m.

Afterwards, energetic and “seasoned” dancers aged 50 and older can register to audition for the Wizdom dance team at 1 p.m.

They also perform at more than nine home games during the season.

On Sunday, energetic and versatile dancers are encouraged to visit Trinity Washington University for Wizards dance team auditions at 1 p.m.

Those who want to get on the Wizards Dance team will need to be at least 18 years old, a high school graduate, have registered and completed all required paperwork, be available for at least 35 of 41 scheduled home games, attend a set number of events and rehearse 2-3 nights a week.

Open calls have two rounds of choreography and freestyle. While the ideal candidates are expected to be well-rounded dancers with hip-hop, jazz, funk, industry and pom-pom experience, dancers with experience in acrobatics, break dancing or other forms of dance are welcome, too.

A full schedule is available on the Wizards Dancers audition page. Those interested in auditions are encouraged to email wizardsdancers@monumentalsports.com for additional information.

