Wizards convert Jordan Goodwin to standard NBA contract, waive Will Barton

Wizards guard Jordan Goodwin continues to earn his stripes, and will now play for the Wizards on a full-time contract.

Wizards convert Goodwin to standard NBA contract originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

The Wizards converted Goodwin’s two-way contract to a standard NBA deal Friday. Two-way players in the NBA are permitted to play a maximum of 50 games during the regular season and cannot join their team for the playoffs. This move will allow Goodwin to remain a part of the Wizards’ rotation for the remainder of the 2022-23 season.

OFFICIAL: We have signed guard @JGood_0 to a multi-year NBA contract. 📝 more info → https://t.co/5VgT7G0phj pic.twitter.com/3jyl09E5NK — Washington Wizards (@WashWizards) February 24, 2023

Goodwin’s new deal was converted following news from Tuesday that the Wizards waived veteran guard Will Barton. After a brief stint in Washington, where Barton played 40 games [this season] primarily coming off the bench, he’ll be free to sign with any team once he clears waivers. Since Washington waived Barton ahead of the March 1 deadline, he can still join a new team and be eligible to play in the playoffs beginning on April 15.

Waiving Barton opened the roster spot Goodwin now slides into, and gives the St. Louis product an opportunity to finish off his rookie year strong with the Wizards.

Throughout his young career, Goodwin has had to work extremely hard to earn a place on an NBA roster. After going undrafted in 2021, Goodwin averaged 3.3 steals per game in the NBA Summer League to show the Wizards what he could do on the defensive end of the floor.

Goodwin eventually earned himself a two-way contract with the team but played in just two games for the Wizards last season. Fast forward a year later, Goodwin has emerged as a key rotation player and one of Washington’s best defenders in his first full season with the team.

In 40 games played thus far, Goodwin is averaging 18 minutes per game, while putting up 6.3 points, 3.3 rebounds, 2.5 assists and a steal per contest.