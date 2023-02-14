Bradley Beal becomes second Wizard to record 15,000 career points

Bradley Beal reached 15,007 career points and is 544 points shy of Elvin Hayes's all-time Wizards record.

Bradley Beal has solidified himself as one of the greatest scorers in Washington Wizards history through his 11-year NBA career. Heading into Monday night’s game in Golden State, Beal needed just 26 points to eclipse the 15,000-point mark of his career.

In the fourth quarter against the Stephen Curry-less Warriors, Beal drove hard to the bucket and finished with a right-hand lay-up to achieve this historic milestone. Beal has been the Wizards’ go-to scorer over the past decade, leading the team in points per game in the last seven seasons. He currently sits with 15,007 career points, just 544 points shy of Elvin Hayes’s all-time Wizards record (15,551). Beal and Hayes are the only two players in Wizards franchise history to score 15,000+ points.

Beal has missed a decent amount of playing time this season having to deal with unfortunate injuries. Despite the obstacles, Beal continues to find ways to get the job done. He is currently the Wizards’ second-leading scorer this season, averaging 22.5 points, 5.2 assists and 3.5 rebounds per contest.

In Beal’s last three games, he has been leading the way averaging 28 points per game. He has had the help of Kristaps Porzingis who has been putting up 29 points per game in his last three contests. Beal and Porzingis have been getting the job done on the offensive end, which has been vital due to the absence of Kyle Kuzma who has been sidelined for the past four games with an ankle injury.

With just 26 games remaining in the regular season, if Beal continues to score about 28 points per game and stay healthy, he will without a doubt become the Wizards’ all-time leading scorer later this year.