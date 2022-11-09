Wizards to unveil cherry blossom-themed court vs. Mavericks

Capital One Arena's floor will have a different look to it come Thursday evening.

See the Wizards new cherry blossom-themed court originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

Capital One Arena’s floor will have a different look to it come Thursday evening.

The Washington Wizards announced on Wednesday the team will debut a cherry blossom-themed court for Thursday’s game against the Dallas Mavericks, an ode to the annual April bloom along the tidal basin in Washington, D.C.

Washington will concurrently debut their City Edition cherry blossom jerseys against Dallas as well.

The most notable difference on the court is the color of the paint, which will be cherry blossom pink instead of the typical red. The new court design also features a cherry tree along center court with several blossoms around the perimeter of the surface.

Take a look:

The cherry blossom uniforms and court design will be used 10 total times at Capital One Arena this season. The dates and opponents are as follows: Dec. 4 (Lakers), Dec. 12 (Nets), Mar. 2 (Raptors), Mar. 6 (Bucks), Mar. 8 (Hawks), Mar. 22 (Nuggets), Mar. 24 (Spurs), Mar. 28 (Celtics) and Apr. 4 (Bucks).