Wizards’ Vernon Carey Jr. in concussion protocol after traffic accident

Vernon Carey Jr. in concussion protocol after traffic accident originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

WASHINGTON — Wizards big man Vernon Carey Jr. is being monitored for concussion symptoms following a traffic accident described by the team as “minor” in an announcement Thursday morning.

According to head coach Wes Unseld Jr., Carey Jr. alerted the team’s medical staff of a potential concussion following the team’s practice on Wednesday. The accident is believed to have occurred the night before, following the Wizards’ open practice at Capital One Arena.

Carey Jr. is considered day-to-day. The league’s concussion protocol has a detailed process for clearing a player to return to the court. If they exhibit symptoms, as Carey Jr. has, they are administered neurological tests each day at practices and games.

Carey Jr., 21, is set to enter his third NBA season and his second with the Wizards. They acquired him in a trade with the Hornets in February.

Carey Jr. had a strong Summer League and through three preseason games has averaged 3.7 points and 4.0 rebounds in 8.4 minutes per game. The Wizards’ next game is on Friday in New York, their preseason finale. That would usually be a situation for Carey Jr. to play more, especially considering Kristaps Porzingis may sit out of precaution after injuring his ankle earlier in the week.

Right now the team is more concerned about Carey Jr.’s health and making sure the symptoms do not get worse.