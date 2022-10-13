RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR NEWS: Live updates | Kyiv area hit by kamikaze drones | US weapons Ukraine will or won't get | NATO holds nuclear talks amid war tension | A ‘genocidal terror attack’
Wizards’ Carey in concussion protocol after traffic accident

The Associated Press

October 13, 2022, 2:53 PM

Vernon Carey Jr. of the Washington Wizards has entered the NBA’s concussion protocol following what the team said was a minor traffic accident.

Wizards coach Wes Unseld Jr. said Thursday that Carey started having symptoms after practice Wednesday. Unseld said he didn’t have details about the accident, but he thought it happened on Carey’s way home from the team’s open practice Tuesday night.

The 6-foot-9 Carey played in seven games last season for the Wizards and Charlotte Hornets.

Washington opens the regular season Wednesday night at Indiana.

