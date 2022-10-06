Post Malone sports Kyle Kuzma jersey during concert in Washington D.C.

Throughout Post Malone's Twelve Carat tour, the artist has worn a sports jersey representing one of the best players from the city in which he performs. When his tour took a stop in Washington D.C., Malone went with some Kyle Kuzma threads.

which features 33 concerts over a two-month stretch

Malone wore a Ceedee Lamb jersey in Dallas, Darius Garland in Cleveland, Marcus Smart in Boston and so on. When his tour took a stop in Washington D.C., Malone went with some Kyle Kuzma threads. Kuzma was in attendance and posted a video of the rapper wearing his alternate jersey from last season.

“Oh, that’s my guy for sure,” Kuzma said Wednesday. “I didn’t exactly know he was gonna pull up in it and wear it, but he did. Those are my good friends, so it was cool.”

Malone began his Twelve Carat Tour on September in Omaha, NE on September 10 and will finish it out in Los Angeles on November 15. His next stops are Philadelphia, Newark and then he’ll perform at Madison Square Garden on October 12.

Kuzma, meanwhile, continues to prepare for the 2022-23 season. Coming off a career year in 2021-22, Kuzma figures to be a top-three option for the Wizards alongside Bradley Beal and Kristaps Porzingis.