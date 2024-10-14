Wizards look to be more competitive with Kyle Kuzma, Jordan Poole and addition of Jonas Valanciunas

Coming off the worst season in franchise history, any discernible improvement would be welcome for a Wizards team still in the early stages of a rebuild.

Washington Wizards forward Kyle Kuzma (33) gestures during the second half of an NBA preseason basketball game against the Toronto Raptors, Friday, Oct. 11, 2024, in Washington. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)(AP/Nick Wass) Washington Wizards forward Kyle Kuzma (33) gestures during the second half of an NBA preseason basketball game against the Toronto Raptors, Friday, Oct. 11, 2024, in Washington. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)(AP/Nick Wass) Washington Wizards Last season: 15-67, 14th in the Eastern Conference.

COACH: Brian Keefe (2nd season, 8-31).

SEASON OPENER: Oct. 24 vs. Boston.

DEPARTURES: F Deni Avdija, G Landry Shamet, F Eugene Omoruyi

ADDITIONS: C Jonas Valanciunas, G Malcolm Brogdon, C Alexandre Sarr, F KyShawn Shaw, G Carlton Carrington

BetMGM championship odds: 500-1.

What to expect

And as bad as it was most of last season, the Wizards were more competitive following the appointment of Brian Keefe as interim head coach in January — so much that they removed Keefe's interim tag in May. The chemistry between leading scorers Kyle Kuzma and Jordan Poole also appeared to improve down the stretch. The Wizards took expect to improve their rebounding and defense after acquiring veteran center Jonas Valanciunas from New Orleans for draft considerations during the offseason.

Strengths and weaknesses

The good: After finishing last season as the NBA’s second-worst rebounding team, the Wizards took a major step toward improving on the glass by acquiring veteran center Jonas Valanciunas from New Orleans for draft considerations in July. Also, the final weeks of last season provided hope that Poole can return to or even surpass his career-best level of production in 2022-2023 with Golden State. Rookie Bilal Coulibaly and third-year player Corey Kispert evolved positively as last season wore on and they became more regular starters under Keefe.

The not-so-good: Alexandre Sarr, the second overall selection in the NBA draft, is a high-ceiling but low-floor prospect whose position at the NBA level isn’t entirely clear. And it will take more than Valanciunas’ presence to significantly improve what was the league’s third-worst rated defense. Additionally, Kuzma or Poole could still be traded to a contender at some point if the package is right. Kuzma already turned down a potential trade to Dallas last February to remain in Washington.

Players to watch

Keefe has committed to using Poole as his primary ball-handler this season, a role the fifth-year pro said he prefers but was not given under previous Wizards coach Wes Unseld Jr. But by design, Washington will have several ball-handlers, including veteran point guard Malcolm Brogdon, who was acquired from Portland in a trade that sent Deni Avdija to the Trail Blazers. Coulibaly will likely see an expanded role in his second season after he was leaned upon primarily for his defensive ability in Year 1. Kispert is in the final year of his rookie deal after averaging a career-best 13.4 points per game last season.

