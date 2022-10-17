Jordan Goodwin ready to help Wizards’ defense after landing 2-way contract

Jordan Goodwin was able to stop and appreciate the significance that his new contract is another step towards his ultimate dream of being a long-tenured NBA player.

Goodwin ready to help on defense after landing 2-way deal originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

WASHINGTON — You often hear from athletes who get a small glimpse of playing at the highest level, that simply getting there isn’t enough, the accomplishment only motivates them to work harder in order to achieve a long and stable career. That was Jordan Goodwin’s takeaway when he was called up last season to play two games for the Wizards and it once again shapes his perspective about earning the team’s second 2-way contract out of training camp.

Still, Goodwin was able to stop and appreciate the significance that his new contract is another step towards his ultimate dream of being a long-tenured NBA player. And one reminder of that was the phone call he made after Wizards president Tommy Sheppard approached him with the news at the team’s practice facility.

“First call was mom. It was good. She was actually basically with my whole family when I called at a church get-together. It was my mom, my dad. My mom kind of cried a little bit, so that was a good moment, a touching moment. It felt good,” Goodwin said.

Goodwin spoke to the media after practice on Sunday, as the work does not stop here. He is now likely to spend more time with the NBA team, given the Wizards have more flexibility to transfer him back and forth from the Capital City Go-Go, their G-League affiliate.

Goodwin, 23, hopes to make an impact at the NBA level. Last season, he played a total of six minutes and did not score on three shot attempts. He believes he can help the Wizards more this season, particularly on the defensive end.

Goodwin played his college ball at Saint Louis where he was a 2-time All-Defense selection in the Atlantic-10. He averaged 2.0 steals per game across a 4-year college career.

Goodwin is listed at 6-foot-3 but played bigger than that in college. He averaged 10-plus rebounds as a junior and senior. Last season in the G-League, Goodwin averaged 6.1 rebounds and 2.3 steals per game.

“[I’m] just a guy that can do a lot of things,” Goodwin said of his game. “I think my main focus here is just going to be defensively. Try to come in and muck things up, make things a little messy. Just make the right play offensively, whether that’s shoot the ball or make the extra pass, screening.”

Goodwin is now entering his second year in the Wizards’ organization, which means he has a foundation of experience in their system. They try to run things similarly in the G-League and the NBA, making the transition easier for players who go back and forth.

Goodwin also knows one player on the Wizards particularly well. That would be Bradley Beal, whom Goodwin has known since he was in middle school.

“Brad’s a big brother,” Goodwin said.

Beal has been a mentor for Goodwin going back to his AAU days and, if you have followed Beal’s path as an AAU coach, you know that means some tough love every once in a while. Beal has gone viral for speeches he’s made to players in his AAU program, ‘Brad Beal Elite.’ The 3-time All-Star has been brutally honest with teenage players about what it takes to reach their basketball dreams.

“The guys these days are getting the easy version. Back then, it was way worse and a lot more harsh. I got a lot of them. Still get them,” Goodwin said.

That’s not to say Goodwin didn’t appreciate the advice. He did at the time and does so even more now that Beal’s tutelage has helped him reach this point.

“Everything he says to those kids is real. I’ve heard it before, it’s real,” Goodwin said.