Wizards’ Summer League minicamp roster features Johnny Davis, Kris Dunn

The Wizards released their 2022 Las Vegas Summer League minicamp roster on Monday afternoon and the group, which will be led by Wizards assistant coach Zach Guthrie, has several names that stand out.

Wizards' Summer League camp roster features Davis, Dunn originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

Atop that list is Johnny Davis, whom the Wizards just picked 10th overall in last week’s draft. He is the headliner as the lone Wizards’ first-round pick on the team. Corey Kispert, their first-round pick from last summer, will not participate.

Davis is joined by another former top-10 pick in Kris Dunn, who was taken fifth overall by the Timberwolves back in 2016. Davis may have an opportunity with the Wizards given he’s a guard known for his defense.

Some others worth pointing out are Wizards’ 2021 second-round pick Isaiah Todd, plus guard Jordan Schakel who is signed to one of the team’s two-way contracts and Vernon Carey Jr. who was acquired from the Hornets in a trade at the deadline in February.

Craig Sword, Jordan Goodwin, Jaime Echenique also spent time with the Wizards last season after getting called up from the Capital City Go-Go, their G-League affiliate. Pat Spencer played for the Go-Go as well.

Grant Riller may be a name to watch, as he was a second-round pick two years ago and has NBA experience. Devon Dotson has also played in the NBA. There is also Justin Tillman, who played at VCU in Richmond, VA.

The Wizards’ first Summer League game is set for July 9 against the Detroit Pistons. They will also play the Suns, Pelicans and Pacers.