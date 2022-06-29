Report: Bradley Beal declines $36.4 million option; can return to Wizards on max deal

Bradley Beal has declined his $36.4 million player option and has become a free agent, per a report from ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski on Wednesday.

Beal, who has spent all 10 of his NBA seasons in Washington, can now sign a five-year max contract with the Wizards worth nearly $250 million. Should he decide to leave Washington, he can sign a four-year deal worth about $184 million.

The three-time All-Star is expected to sign with the Wizards for a max contract that will pay him for five more NBA seasons, at which point Beal will be 33 years old.

Before his 2021-22 season ended prematurely due to injury, Beal averaged 23.2 points, 6.6 assists and 4.7 rebounds per game.

Earlier on Wednesday, the Wizards brought in Monte Morris and Will Barton, while sending Kentavious Caldwell-Pope and Ish Smith to the Nuggets. Morris will help the team’s point guard situation, and Barton will come as a solid 3-point shooter on the wing.

The Wizards’ first, and expected, domino of the offseason has now fallen. What happens next will shape the franchise for years to come.