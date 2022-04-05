RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live updates | Zelenskyy accuses Russian military of war crimes | EU proposes Russian coal ban | US, allies to ban new investments in Russia | Photos
Wizards affiliate Capital City Go-Go advances to 2nd round of G League playoffs

Matt Weyrich

April 5, 2022, 9:50 PM

The Capital City Go-Go is moving on to the conference semifinals of the NBA G League playoffs after guards Jordan Goodwin (22 PTS, 10 AST) and Joel Ayayi (21 PTS, 10 REB) led the Wizards affiliate to a 129-118 win over the Atlanta Hawks’ College Park Skyhawks on Tuesday night.

Four starters scored at least 20 points while backup guard Cassius Winston chipped in with 18 off the bench in just nine minutes. The fourth-seeded Go-Go never trailed in the game, setting up a second-round matchup with No. 1 Raptors 905.

The first round, conference semifinals and conference finals are all win-or-go-home, single-elimination games. If the Go-Go makes it to the NBA G League Finals, a best-of-three series would await. However, Toronto’s affiliate finished 24-8 in the regular season, the best record in the G League this year.

The Go-Go went 21-10, clinching the first playoff berth in the franchise’s young history. Tip-off for the team’s second-round matchup is scheduled for Thursday at 7:30 p.m. ET on NBA TV.

