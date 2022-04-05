Wizards affiliate Capital City Go-Go advances to 2nd round of G League playoffs

The Capital City Go-Go is moving on to the conference semifinals of the NBA G League playoffs after a 129-118 win over the Atlanta Hawks’ College Park Skyhawks on Tuesday night.

The Capital City Go-Go is moving on to the conference semifinals of the NBA G League playoffs after guards Jordan Goodwin (22 PTS, 10 AST) and Joel Ayayi (21 PTS, 10 REB) led the Wizards affiliate to a 129-118 win over the Atlanta Hawks’ College Park Skyhawks on Tuesday night.

First Playoffs appearance ✅

First Playoffs win ✅ No. 4 @CapitalCityGoGo hold on for the wire-to-wire victory over No. 5 @CPSkyhawks Go-Go will head North to take on top-seeded @Raptors905 on Thursday pic.twitter.com/uWwwcmpGpo — NBA G League (@nbagleague) April 6, 2022

Four starters scored at least 20 points while backup guard Cassius Winston chipped in with 18 off the bench in just nine minutes. The fourth-seeded Go-Go never trailed in the game, setting up a second-round matchup with No. 1 Raptors 905.

The first round, conference semifinals and conference finals are all win-or-go-home, single-elimination games. If the Go-Go makes it to the NBA G League Finals, a best-of-three series would await. However, Toronto’s affiliate finished 24-8 in the regular season, the best record in the G League this year.

The Go-Go went 21-10, clinching the first playoff berth in the franchise’s young history. Tip-off for the team’s second-round matchup is scheduled for Thursday at 7:30 p.m. ET on NBA TV.