Former Bullets coach, Maryland Hall of Famer Shue dies at 90

Gene Shue, former Washington Bullets head coach and University of Maryland Hall of Famer, died Monday at the age of 90.
The Baltimore native won a franchise-record 522 wins during his 13 total seasons with the Bullets. He also led the franchise to three 50-win seasons (1968-69, 1969-70 and 1972-73) when it was originally based in Baltimore.
We are saddened by the passing of former Bullets head coach, Gene Shue, a Baltimore native and the winningest coach in franchise history.
Shue’s career with the franchise included:
◾ 522 wins (franchise record)
◾ Three 50-win seasons
◾ 1971 NBA Finals appearance
— Washington Wizards (@WashWizards) April 4, 2022
Shue — playing as a point guard — played 11 seasons in the NBA before transitioning over the coaching side. Shue was a five-time NBA All-Star and a two-time All-NBA selection. He spent the majority of his playing career with the Pistons, playing six seasons in with the Michigan-based franchise.
He also played for the New York Knicks and the Philadelphia 76ers before playing his final season with then-Baltimore Bullets. He was taken with the No. 3 overall pick in the 1954 NBA Draft.
With the Bullets, Shue was named Coach of the Year two times and led them to five Eastern Conference Finals in the playoffs, as well as one NBA Finals appearance. He was a Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame nominee.
“Gene dedicated his life to the game and left an indelible mark as a player, head coach and executive. We extend our deepest condolences to the Shue family,” the league said in a statement.
Before playing professionally, Shue was a college star for the Terrapins, averaging 18.7 points per game during his career, a school record for more than two decades. He was an All-ACC selection as a senior in 1954. Shue was inducted into University of Maryland’s Hall of Fame in 1991.