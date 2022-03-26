Washington plays Golden State in non-conference matchup

The Washington Wizards take on the Golden State Warriors in out-of-conference play.

Golden State Warriors (48-26, third in the Western Conference) vs. Washington Wizards (31-42, 12th in the Eastern Conference)

Washington; Sunday, 6 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: The Washington Wizards take on the Golden State Warriors in out-of-conference play.

The Wizards have gone 18-18 in home games. Washington is 12-6 in one-possession games.

The Warriors are 19-17 on the road. Golden State averages 111.0 points while outscoring opponents by 5.8 points per game.

The teams play for the second time this season. In the last matchup on March 15 the Warriors won 126-112 led by 47 points from Stephen Curry, while Kristaps Porzingis scored 25 points for the Wizards.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kyle Kuzma is shooting 45.2% and averaging 17.1 points for the Wizards. Corey Kispert is averaging 2.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Washington.

Curry is shooting 43.7% and averaging 25.5 points for the Warriors. Jordan Poole is averaging 26.0 points over the last 10 games for Golden State.

LAST 10 GAMES:

INJURIES: Wizards: Vernon Carey Jr.: out (calf), Bradley Beal: out for season (wrist), Kyle Kuzma: out (knee), Daniel Gafford: day to day (neck).

Warriors: Andre Iguodala: day to day (back), Stephen Curry: out (foot), James Wiseman: out for season (knee).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.