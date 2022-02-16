CORONAVIRUS NEWS: New omicron subvariant | DC region's COVID-19 rule changes | UVA Health to test ivermectin | 'Is it normal yet?' Podcast | Latest COVID-19 cases in DC region
Wizards to hold Kristaps Porzingis out until after All-Star break

Chase Hughes

February 16, 2022, 6:21 PM

The Wizards will have to wait another week-plus to debut their new big man Kristaps Porzingis, as head coach Wes Unseld Jr. revealed on Wednesday night he will not play Thursday against the Brooklyn Nets, the team’s last game before the All-Star break.

Porzingis, 26, has been out since Jan. 29 with a bone bruise in his right knee. Washington will be off until next Friday when the host the San Antonio Spurs.

Porzingis missed five games with the Mavs before being traded to the Wizards on Feb. 10 before the trade deadline. He will now miss at least 10 straight games due to the injury.

The Wizards acquired Porzingis along with a second round pick in a deal that sent Spencer Dinwiddie and Davis Bertans to the Mavericks. He is expected to start at center alongside forward Kyle Kuzma once he is ready to play.

Porzingis is averaging 19.2 points, 7.7 rebounds and 1.7 blocks this season. He has played in only 34 games, missing roughly half of the 60 total games he will have been eligible for before the break.

While the Wizards will be without Porzingis in Brooklyn on Thursday, they may get Rui Hachimura back, per Unseld Jr. Hachimura is out on Wednesday with a right ankle sprain. They also expect to have Daniel Gafford back from health and safety protocols.

